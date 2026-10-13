Infinix GT 50 Pro is Launching in India Soon: Date Confirmed

Infinix GT 50 Pro will launch soon in India. The phone will feature India’s first HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System. The launch date has been confirmed by the brand. It has been showcased by the brand in two colours. The device will be sold through the e-commerce platform Flipkart in the country. The Infinix GT 50 Pro has already launched in seelct markets globally, and will soon come to India as well. Further, there could also be gaming-focused accessories launched alongside the phone in India. Let us take a look at the confirmed details.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Date

Infinix GT 50 Pro is set to launch in India on October 27, 2026. The device has been confirmed to be sold through Flipkart in India. As for the design, the GT 50 Pro 5G will come with Cyber Mecha-inspired design language influenced by the sculpted forms and aerodynamics lines of supercars. There will be two colour options for the users including Red Blaze and Black Abyss. Black Abyss has a green accent while the Red Blaze has a red design.

Infinix GT 50 Pro will come with HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system. This is what the company is calling India’s first Explicit Viewport Design. The cooling process also creates a 3D effect with light and shadow to mimic mechanical pipes. The Infinix GT 50 Pro uses a self-developed flow-channel design, combined with a dual-pump system to support heat dissipation.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The GT 50 Pro has launched in the global markets with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor and it comes with a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display which supports up to 144Hz refresh rate. It packs a 6500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast-charging and 30W wireless charging. For camera, there is a dual-sensor setup at the rear with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary sensor along with a 13MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the details.