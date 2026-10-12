OnePlus 16 Specifications Get Confirmed Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 16, the next major flagship from OnePlus is going to launch soon in China. The device is going to launch in just a few hours. It is most likely not coming to India. The OnePlus 16 specifications are now making rounds online ahead of the launch. Some of the key specifications about the phone were already known, but now even the brand has revealed them officially. Things such as the display, gaming tech, chipset, and more have been confirmed by the brand. Let us take a look at everything which is known about the OnePlus 16.

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OnePlus 16 Specifications Confirmed

OnePlus 16 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Super Premium Edition. This chip is the most powerful SoC built for smartphones by Qualcomm. The company claims that it is clocked up to 5 GHz. This is also the first 2nm chip from Qualcomm built by TSMC and it will be equipped on the OnePlus 16.

Apart from this, some other details about the chipset has been confirmed. OnePlus 16 will feature a 185Hz Oriental display with support for a global refresh rate up to 165Hz. Many games will be able to run oon 185Hz on this device. The company will equip this phone with a G3 co-processor alongside a networking chip. It will run on ColorOS 17 based Android 17 out of the box.

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OnePlus 16 is also confirmed to pack a 9000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging. It is confirmed to further feature a 200MP rear camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with LUMO imaging system. OnePlus 16 will also feature an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor on the screen and carry several IP ratings including the P66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K for dust and water resistance. The device is about to launch in a few hours in China, stay tuned for official confirmation from the brand.