Airtel Rs 2249 Plan has 1 Year Validity, What’s the Catch

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telco in the country, has a prepaid plan which costs Rs 2249. This plan comes with a year validity. You might be wondering why this plan is so cheap. This plan appears cheap, but of course, there is a catch. While it brings service validity, it does not come with the traditional data benefits that a yearly plan would generally come with. You would also expect that a yearly validity plan would come with 5G benefit, but this one does not. Bharti Airtel Rs 2249 plan is available for users across the country (meaning in all telecom circles). Let us take a detailed look at the benefits of this plan.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Bharti Airtel Rs 2249 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 2249 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 30GB of 4G data, and 3600 SMS. The plan has a service validity of 365 days. It comes with several benefits including Adobe Express Premium with 12 months validity, worth Rs 4,000. Then there is Airtel Safe Network which is an add-on for free, and will ensure that your phone calling and SMS experience stays safe. Then there is Airtel Xstream Play as well which comes with free content.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Bharti Airtel has placed this plan as an option for people who want a yearly validity plan at a lower cost, and are satisfied with limited data bundling. In case you don’t want any data at all, and still want to go for a yearly validity plan, then you can go for the Rs 1849 prepaid plan. The Rs 1849 prepaid plan comes with 365 days of service validity. The company bundles unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMS with this plan. There is no data bundled with this plan at all.