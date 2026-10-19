Bharti Airtel Rs 185 Prepaid Plan in India Offers Service Validity

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has a Rs 185 prepaid plan for the users. The Rs 185 plan is going to be in the eyes of many people because it is super affordable. Airtel likely will not want many people to recharge with this plan because it will not give a huge boost to the average revenue per user (ARPU). The Rs 185 plan is available in all the telecom circles of India. Apart from this, there are more affordable plans such as Rs 203, and Rs 206. Let us take a look at the benefits of the Rs 185 prepaid plan.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 185 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 185 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS. The plan has a service validity of 28 days. However, if you recharge with this plan, you do not get any data benefits. The additional benefit mentioned with this plan is free Hellotunes. If you want more benefits, then you can go for the Rs 203 or the Rs 206 plan.

The Rs 203 prepaid plan comes with 300 SMS and unlimited voice calling. This plan has a service validity of 30 days. This plan also bundles free Hellotunes for the users. Both of these plans are available in all the telecom circles of the country.

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At last, there is Rs 206 plan. This plan is also very similar to the Rs 203 and Rs 185 plan. With the Rs 206 plan, users get unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS. The validity of this plan is 1 month. The additional benefit with this plan is free Hellotunes. These three plans are very similarly placed. The only thing with one month validity is that you can be rest assured that the next time you will have to recharge with this plan will be on the same date next month.