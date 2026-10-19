Jio Plans that Only Offer Voice and Validity

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has prepaid plans which only offer voice and validity to the consumers. There are only two such plans offered by the telco. Jio had to bring these plans to the table for consumers after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) mandated the telcos to bring such plans. This was done because consumers were upset that they did not have any options wherein data was not bundled. Since data was bundled with every plan, the cost of those plans were high. To make the market more free and open to everyone, the telecom regulatory directed the telcos to offer some plans which do not bundle any data, both for the short-term and long-term service validity. The two plans offered by Jio in this category are Rs 1748 and Rs 448.

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Reliance Jio Rs 1748 Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 1748 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMS. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 336 days. The additional subscriptions with this plan are JioTV and JioAICloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 448 Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 448 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMS. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 84 days. The additional benefits of this plan are JioTV and JioAICloud.

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These plans are available for consumers in all the telecom circles of the country. These are the only two voice prepaid plans in the country right now. The Rs 448 plan from Jio is one of the cheapest 84 days plans from any of the private telecom operators. If you want to recharge with this plan, you can head to the MyJio app or the website of the telco.