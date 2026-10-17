Jio IPO Opens for Pre-Applying: Details

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is now available for the investors to pre-apply. The IPO is scheduled to open for everyone from October 21, 2026. For now, investors can pre-apply for the IPO. This can be done through any of the broking platforms such as Kite, Groww, and more. What is more is that Reliance Industries is letting users choose how they want to apply as. Firstly, the rules around the IPO are clear. There are reservations for the eligible investors in the class of Reliance Industries Shareholders and Employees. If you are in this list, you may have a higher chance of securing the shares of the company.

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Jio IPO: What’s the Share Lot and Size?

Reliance Jio IPO shares price band is Rs 1,065 – Rs 1,119 per share. The face value of each share is Rs 10. The minimum lot size is Rs 13,428 at the upper price band. The shares will be listed on NSE and BSE. The issue size is up to Rs 30,213 crore. It is a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, no Offer for Sale (OFS).

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There is an employee reservation quota of up to Rs 500 crore worth of shares with a Rs 54 per share discount. There is also a quota for Reliance Industries shareholders of up to Rs 2,500 crore for eligible RIL shareholders. For this, the shares had to be held on or before October 14, 2026.