Isha Ambani Reveals How an Internet Problem Inspired Jio
Isha Ambani recalled how an unsuccessful attempt to submit a college assignment online in Mumbai prompted a conversation about India’s connectivity gap. She said Akash Ambani believed the solution was to build a digital technology platform company.
An internet connection that failed when Isha Ambani needed to submit a college assignment prompted a conversation about India’s connectivity gap. Recalling the incident at Jio’s IPO media meet, Isha described how an experience during a visit home led to a discussion with Akash Ambani about why India lacked the connectivity they experienced abroad.
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Key Highlights
Akash Ambani said Jio plans to transition to 6G through a software upgrade.
He cited over 3.6 lakh towers and more than one million route kilometres of fibre.
Jio’s 5G subscriber base has crossed 250 million, according to his remarks.
Ambani cited over 12,000 Jio engineers and more than 7,220 patent filings when discussing the company's technology capabilities.
Isha identified a long-term perspective as the first principle. She said Reliance backs ideas by considering what will be needed decades into the future, rather than building only for today or tomorrow.
The second principle is scale. According to Isha, the question is what level of scale is required to fundamentally change the economics of the industry in which the company operates.
Execution was the third principle she highlighted. Describing Reliance as a deeply technical company, Isha said that execution is embedded across the organization, enabling it to meet its goals and remain committed to its mission.
Together, these principles formed the basis of her explanation of how Jio was built. Her remarks connected the original discussion of connectivity to Reliance’s long-term approach to business development.
Isha also emphasized financial prudence, describing strong balance sheets and compounding free cash flow as two priorities guiding Reliance’s businesses.
She said this approach supports a cycle of building, investing, scaling, generating cash and reinvesting in growth.
The company’s motto, “Growth is Life,” remained central to her account of its business philosophy.
Referring to Reliance’s history, Isha recalled her grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani taking the company public in 1977. She spoke about his belief that Indians should have an opportunity to participate in the country’s growth and share in its prosperity.
She also recalled his encouragement to dream, think big and pursue excellence through innovation. Isha said she, Akash and Anant continue to carry forward his vision and the trust of shareholders who supported it.
Her account traced Jio’s origin story to a familiar consumer frustration: being unable to complete an online task because the internet wasn’t working.
The conversation that followed, she recalled, questioned why India could not enjoy comparable connectivity, with Akash identifying a digital technology platform company as the solution.
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FAQs
What did Akash Ambani say about Jio’s 6G transition?
He said Jio would approach 6G as a software upgrade rather than a new infrastructure buildout.
What infrastructure did Akash Ambani highlight?
He cited over 3,60,000 towers across India and more than one million route kilometres of fibre.
How does Jio’s homegrown technology support its strategy?
According to Ambani, Jio’s end-to-end technology capabilities help it introduce services, serve customers and pursue growth across multiple business areas.
What did Akash Ambani say about Jio’s 6G transition?
He said Jio would approach 6G as a software upgrade rather than a new infrastructure buildout.
What infrastructure did Akash Ambani highlight?
He cited over 3,60,000 towers across India and more than one million route kilometres of fibre.