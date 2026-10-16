Isha Ambani Reveals How an Internet Problem Inspired Jio

An internet connection that failed when Isha Ambani needed to submit a college assignment prompted a conversation about India’s connectivity gap. Recalling the incident at Jio’s IPO media meet, Isha described how an experience during a visit home led to a discussion with Akash Ambani about why India lacked the connectivity they experienced abroad.

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Key Highlights Akash Ambani said Jio plans to transition to 6G through a software upgrade.

He cited over 3.6 lakh towers and more than one million route kilometres of fibre.

Jio’s 5G subscriber base has crossed 250 million, according to his remarks.

Ambani cited over 12,000 Jio engineers and more than 7,220 patent filings when discussing the company's technology capabilities.

How an Internet Problem Sparked Conversation Behind Jio: Isha Ambani



The incident took place around 2009–2010, when Isha and Akash were studying in the United States.

They were back home in Mumbai for a break, and Isha had an assignment to submit online. However, the internet was down, leaving her unable to submit it.

What followed was a conversation about why India should be left behind and why connectivity at home was different from what they experienced in the West.

According to Isha, Akash firmly believed that the answer was to create a digital technology platform company.

Jio launched in 2016. Looking back on that journey in 2026, Isha presented the incident as part of the story of Jio’s birth, before explaining the principles Reliance follows when building businesses.

Also Read: Reliance Jio 6G NR MIMO Unit Showcased

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