Reliance Jio Rs 449 vs Rs 500 Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has a Rs 449 prepaid plan, as well as a Rs 500 prepaid plan. Both these plans are available for users to recharge in every telecom circle. What is more interesting is that both these plans actually come with the same service validity of 28 days. So you might wonder, what differentiates them. If you are thinking there might not be a lot of difference between these plans, well, you are in for a surprise. The two plans are completely different, and that is why, you should check the benefits below to ensure that you chooes the right option if you are confused.

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Reliance Jio Rs 449 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 449 prepaid plan comes with 3GB of daily data, meaning a total of 84GB of data with 28 days of service validity. There is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day bundled with the plan. The Jio special offer benefits include JioHotstar, and JioAICloud (50GB free). There is also 18 months of free Google AI Pro plan worth Rs 35,100 bundled with the plan. Customers will now also get a 12-months free Canva Pro Lite with the plan. There is of course, unlimited 5G data bundled with the plan as well.

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Reliance Jio Rs 500 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 500 prepaid plan also comes with 28 days of service validity, however, the data bundled with this one is 2GB every day, so a total of 56GB. There is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day bundled along with unlimited 5G data. The subscription to the Jio Rs 500 plan will get you access to plenty of OTT (over-the-top) benefits such as YouTube Premium, Amazon PVME, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Kanchha Lannka, ETVWin, Chaupal, FanCode, Tarang Plus, Times Play, and Hoichoi via JioTV app. There is also JioHotstar Mobile and Hollywood content bundled with this plan. Of course, there is 18 months of Google Gemini AI Pro plan bundled and free 12 months of Canva Pro Lite and 1000+ live TV channels from JioStar (sports excluded).