OnePlus 16 Indian Software Version Under Test

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone company, recently launched the OnePlus 16 in China. The same was said to be cancelled for India. However, it is now under test according to updates online. OnePlus 16 is the best phone the company has ever made. It is also the first phone by the brand which has a 200MP camera sensor. The device features the fastest Qualcomm chip for smartphones in the market right now. OnePlus has exited US and Europe market, and while it is operating in India, the company was reportedly going to skip the launch of OnePlus 16 here. Let us take a look at the device.

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OnePlus 16 India Software Testing

OnePlus 16’s Indian and global software testing is currently ongoing. The software testing is happening under the model numbers CPH2901, CPH2903, and CPH2905. However, OnePlus has not yet confirmed that the device is making it to the Indian market. As per the older reports, OnePlus 16R will be the next big phone from the brand in India.

The development of Indian software version testing of the OnePlus 16 was shared by popular tech tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter). OnePlus 16R is going to come to India, and is being developed as a gaming oriented device with model number PYP110. There is also a new model being developed with the model number CPH2887, which is said to come with a high-refresh rate display.

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OnePlus 16 comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz refresh rate. There is a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, there is a 50MP sensor at the front. The device packs a 9000mAh battery with support for 100W wired-fast charging and a 50W wireless charging. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC and it has the following IP ratings – P66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, for dust and water resistance.