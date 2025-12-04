Reliance Jio Rs 189 Plan is Still a Good Deal

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering a Rs 189 plan to the customers. This is a great plan for people who want to keep their SIM card active at a low cost. The company offers this plan to everyone in the country. This is the cheapest 28 days plan offered by any of the private telecom companies. The Rs 189 plan is listed as a value offering by Jio, and it truly is. Reliance Jio offers this plan on its website as well as the mobile app for letting users recharge with it. Let's take a look at the benefits.









Reliance Jio Rs 189 Plan Benefits Explained

Reliance Jio's Rs 189 plan offers truly unlimited voice calling. There are no caps on how many minutes of calls users can make. The Rs 189 plan has a service validity of 28 days. It offers 2GB of data. Note that this is not 2GB of daily data, but only 2GB of total data. Once you exhaust it, you can always recharge with data vouchers as well.

The Rs 189 plan offers 300 SMS as well. This is the total amount of SMSes users can send in a span of 28 days. The internet speed drops to 64 Kbps once the user consumes the FUP (fair usage policy) data. There is additional access to JioTV and JioAICloud with the plan. The Rs 189 plan is the cheapest plan from Jio at the moment that users can recharge with to keep their SIM active. Note that this is non-JioPhone users we are talking about. For the JioPhone users, of course, there are much cheaper plans for validity.

This is an affordable pack from the company, and is a value offering for customers in 2025.