Reliance Jio Rs 189 Plan is Still a Good Deal

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio's Rs 189 plan offers truly unlimited voice calling. There are no caps on how many minutes of calls users can make. The Rs 189 plan has a service validity of 28 days. It offers 2GB of data.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering a Rs 189 plan to the customers.
  • This is a great plan for people who want to keep their SIM card active at a low cost.
  • The company offers this plan to everyone in the country.

Follow Us

reliance jio rs 189 plan is still

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering a Rs 189 plan to the customers. This is a great plan for people who want to keep their SIM card active at a low cost. The company offers this plan to everyone in the country. This is the cheapest 28 days plan offered by any of the private telecom companies. The Rs 189 plan is listed as a value offering by Jio, and it truly is. Reliance Jio offers this plan on its website as well as the mobile app for letting users recharge with it. Let's take a look at the benefits.




Read More - WhatsApp and More to be Affected in India by this New Rule

Reliance Jio Rs 189 Plan Benefits Explained

Reliance Jio's Rs 189 plan offers truly unlimited voice calling. There are no caps on how many minutes of calls users can make. The Rs 189 plan has a service validity of 28 days. It offers 2GB of data. Note that this is not 2GB of daily data, but only 2GB of total data. Once you exhaust it, you can always recharge with data vouchers as well.

Read More - Jio Adds More 5G FWA Users than Airtel in October 2025

The Rs 189 plan offers 300 SMS as well. This is the total amount of SMSes users can send in a span of 28 days. The internet speed drops to 64 Kbps once the user consumes the FUP (fair usage policy) data. There is additional access to JioTV and JioAICloud with the plan. The Rs 189 plan is the cheapest plan from Jio at the moment that users can recharge with to keep their SIM active. Note that this is non-JioPhone users we are talking about. For the JioPhone users, of course, there are much cheaper plans for validity.

This is an affordable pack from the company, and is a value offering for customers in 2025.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

almost all vendors take money in Kolkata too except one again that I know of. They probably desire to make…

Vodafone Idea Continues to Offer Rs 1 Recharge Pack With…

Faraz :

I remember of even Scindia ji saying BSNL will launch 4G on 15 August 2022 back in March 2021 till…

BSNL Beats Vi in Subscriber Growth Despite Weaker Network

TheAndroidFreak :

I did from roadside vendors only.

Vodafone Idea Continues to Offer Rs 1 Recharge Pack With…

KRISHNENDU MAJI :

From official store or from my jio app, it is not free. It is free only from roadside agents.

Vodafone Idea Continues to Offer Rs 1 Recharge Pack With…

Shivraj Roy :

lmao XD

Government Drops Mandatory Pre-Installation of Sanchar Saathi App Amid Surge…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments