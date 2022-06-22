Tata Play Services to Enhance Further in India

Tata Play, earlier Tata Sky is going to get a boost in its services after the launch of the GSAT-24 satellite in space. The GSAT-24 has an expected life of about 15 years, and it will help with providing high-quality telecommunications, television, and broadcasting services which will meet the Direct-to-Home (DTH) needs of Indian customers.

Tata Play has taken the GSAT-24 satellite capacity on lease from NSIL (NewSpace India Limited). NSIL is owned by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), and it has undertaken the GSAT-24 satellite mission. This will be the first demand-driven mission for NSIL post the space reforms.

The satellite will be launched on June 22 via Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana, and the total payload of the satellite is approximately 10,863 Kg.

Tata Play Services to Get Better in India

With this new satellite, Tata Play will come to an even better position in providing reliable and seamless DTH services to consumers. The company has been pivoting to OTT offerings as well and is definitely going to want an edge over its competition in the DTH segment as well.

NSIL was formed by the Indian government to undertake operational satellite missions on a ‘demand-driven’ model. According to a TechRadar report, the body will now help with launching the GSAT-24, and it would enable Tata Play to offer better services to its consumers.

Tata Play is already the largest DTH player in the country. The DTH operator made heads turn when it announced that it would be launching Netflix bundled TV plans. Not only Netflix, under the OTT Combo plans offered by the company, users can get more than 10 OTT platforms along with their normal satellite TV subscription. Tata Play is definitely moving faster than its competitors in almost every direction, and that will play a major role in keeping the company at the leader position.