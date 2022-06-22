Samsung Reportedly to Mass Produce iPhone 14 Display in Q3

The iPhone 14 series is anticipated to be released by Apple in September of this year. And as would be expected, there have been numerous rumours floating around regarding the smartphone line. According to a new claim from Korea IT, Samsung will provide roughly 80 million OLED panels for the iPhone 14 in response to a previous report that Apple is testing display panels from China’s BOE. Samsung Display, according to the publication, will provide 38.17 million panels exclusively for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (also rumoured as iPhone 14 Max) out of the 80 million devices in total.

Apple to source OLEDs from Samsung for the iPhone 14 series

Apple is anticipated to introduce a total of four iPhone 14 series devices this year. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, are standard iPhone models, whereas the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max are Pro variants. The displays on the normal and Pro variants will be 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively.

According to a rumour, Samsung Display would provide up to 80 million OLED panels for the iPhone 14 variants. Not only that, the new iPhone 14 series uses low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LPTO)-based thin firm transistors (TFT) with great power efficiency and low-temperature poly silicon (LTPS)-based TFTs with high charge transfer and stability.

Citing people acquainted with the situation, the third quarter of this year is when bulk production and delivery of the Samsung Display panels are expected to start. After the major components, including OLED panels, are delivered, the next iPhone family is anticipated to make its debut in the second part of this year.

Not only that, but to mass-produce and supply its OLED panels, Samsung Display reportedly collaborates with companies including Duksan Neolux, Solus Advanced Materials, and Samsung SDI. Since the release of the iPhone X in 2017, the business has been significantly providing its OLED screens to Apple. Due to the increasing sales of the most recent iPhone models, it is also claimed to have delivered the greatest display volume this year.