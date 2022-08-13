Huawei Sees Revenue from Carrier Business Group Growing in H1 2022

Huawei, a Chinese telecom gear vendor, has said that its revenues from the Carrier Business Group in H1 2022 grew 4.24% to CNY 142.7 billion. It is worth noting that in the first half of 2021, the revenues declined for this division by 14%. The overall revenue of the company in the first half of 2022 was CNY 301.6 billion ($44.7 billion), 5.9% down YoY. The company's revenue declined by 13.9% in the first quarter when compared with the performance of the last year's same quarter. According to an RCR Wireless report, Huawei said that it had reached a net profit margin of 5% in the first half of 2022. In a release, Huawei said that its performance has been according to its expectations only.

Huawei's enterprise business performed well during the first half of 2022. The revenues for the enterprise business saw a 27.5% increase in H1 to CNY 54.7 billion, majorly because of the rise in demand for cloud services.

Huawei has been trying to survive the resistance it has had to meet from some of the key markets in Europe, Asia and North America. Many major markets from where Huawei got most of its revenues shut doors for the company because of its alleged ties with the Chinese government. India didn't let Chinese vendors be a part of the 5G trials.