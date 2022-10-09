Infinix Hot 20 5G Launched: Details

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is the most recent smartphone to be released by Infinix in the Hot series. The company's first 5G-capable device in the Hot lineup is the brand-new Hot 20 5G. A MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and 4GB of RAM power the most recent Hot series smartphone. The device comes from Infinix with a 50MP camera, a 120Hz display, and 18W rapid charging capabilities. Let's examine more closely at the Infinix Hot 20 5G's cost, availability, features, and specifications.

Infinix Hot 20 5G Features and Specifications

The brand-new Hot 20 5G boasts an IPS LCD display screen with 120Hz refresh rate support and which is 6.6-inches in size and has a Full HD+ resolution. It has a waterdrop notch and enables a 240Hz touch sampling rate. A MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core processor, which has been seen this year in a number of mid-range smartphones, powers the most recent Hot series smartphone. Along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, it has an integrated Mali G57 GPU. The microSD card slot-equipped Hot 20 5G runs XOS 10.6, an Android 12-based operating system.

With its twin back cameras, the brand-new Hot 20 5G features a 50MP primary shooter with a Samsung JN1 sensor. A 2MP secondary sensor and an LED flash are included with it. It uses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The newest Hot series smartphone has a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W rapid charging. It uses a Type-C connection for data transfers and charging. A fingerprint scanner located on the side of the device is included. There are three colour options available for the Infinix Hot 20 5G: Racing Black, Space Blue, and Blaster Green.

Infinix Hot 20 5G Price and Availability

The price of the Infinix Hot 20 5G with a 4GB + 128GB variant is €180 (approx Rs 14,500). Through AliExpress, the smartphone can be purchased.