Moto E32 Launched in India: Details

Reported by Palak Sharma 1

Two years' worth of security updates will be given, the company has stated. It has a fingerprint scanner located on the side.

Highlights

  • A 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen is used on the Moto E32.
  • Its 5,000mAh battery can be charged at 10W.
  • It is available on Flipkart in the colours Arctic Blue and Eco Black.

Moto E32

In India, Motorola has unveiled the Moto E32, a budget smartphone. The Unisoc T606-powered device, which became available in Europe in May, is distinct from the E32. Find out more about the features that the E32 in India has below.

Moto E32 Features and Specifications

The 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen on the Moto E32 boasts a refresh rate of 90Hz and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. It has Motorola's My UX on top of the Android 12 OS out of the box. The business has confirmed that it will receive two years of security updates, though there is no assurance it will receive the Android 13 upgrade. It has a fingerprint scanner located on the side. The Moto E32's engine is powered by the Helio G37 chipset. 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM are included. It includes a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged with 10W to keep the lights on.

With a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, the Moto E32 boasts a dual camera system. It sports an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. The front (primary) and back cameras can both capture Full HD video at 30 frames per second. Aside from face unlock, the device has dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a microSD card slot, a USB-C connector, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IP52 rating.

Moto E32 Price and Availability in India

There is only one version of the Moto E32, and it has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The phone costs Rs 10,499 (about $127) in India. It is available on Flipkart in the colours Arctic Blue and Eco Black.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

