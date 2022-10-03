Moto G72 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Palak Sharma 4

The smartphone includes a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging, a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 576Hz touch sampling rate.

Highlights

  • The 5,000mAh battery in the Moto G72 supports 30W fast charging.
  • It has a 6.6-inch pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
  • The Moto G72 comes pre-installed with Android 12.

The newest G-Series smartphone from the firm, the Moto G72, made its debut in India on Monday. Under the hood, a MediaTek G99 SoC with 6GB of RAM powers the device. A 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate is featured on the smartphone. It has a 16MP front camera in addition to a triple 108MP rear camera array. The Moto G72 has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. It ships with Android 12 out of the box.

Moto G72 Features and Specifications

The company's My UX skin is applied to Android 12 on the dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G72. A 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate is included on the smartphone. It has 6GB of RAM and a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC as its power source. The Moto G72 has three back cameras for photographs and videos, including a 108MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens. The smartphone also includes a 2MPmacro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and an 8MP hybrid ultra-wide angle and depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. For selfies and video calls, the Moto G72 has a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

The 128GB of built-in storage on the Moto G72 may be increased further using a hybrid microSD card slot. The device has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and AGPS connectivity options. An accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, compass, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication are among the sensors on board. The 5,000mAh battery in the Moto G72 supports 30W TurboPower quick charging. It weighs 166g and has dimensions of 160.5x74.4x7.9mm, according to Motorola.

Moto G72 Price and Availability

The cost of the single 6GB + 128GB storage edition of the Moto G72 in India is set at Rs 18,999. Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue will be the possible colour options for the smartphone. On October 12 at 12 p.m., Flipkart will begin selling it (noon). The device will be sold for an actual price of Rs 14,999, which includes launch-only promotions for a short time. According to Motorola, they include a Rs 3,000 exchange discount and a Rs 1,000 immediate discount from particular banks.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

