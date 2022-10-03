Vivo Y52 (2022) Launched: Price and Details

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The brand-new Vivo Y52 (2022) boasts a 6.58-inch diagonal IPS LCD display screen with Full HD+ resolution. The display panel creates a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. A MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU powers the newest Y-series smartphone. For those who don't know, the Dimensity 700 is an octa-core processor that includes a built-in Mali G52 GPU.

Highlights

  • Incorporates a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display panel.
  • It starts FunTouch OS 12, an Android 12-based operating system.
  • Additionally, a hybrid micro-SD card slot is present.

Vivo Y52 (2022)

The Vivo Y52 is the latest smartphone to be released by Vivo in its Y-series (2022). It is an update to the Vivo Y52 from the previous year and shares the same MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. A 48MP camera configuration, a 5000mAh battery, and a big display are all features of the smartphone. The Vivo Y52 (2022) also features an 8MP selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y52 (2022) Features and Specifications

A 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor are all included in the triple rear camera arrangement of the brand-new Vivo Y52 (2022). For video calls and selfies, the device uses an 8MP camera. The most recent smartphone in the Y-series has a 5000mAh battery. It supports Type-C fast charging at 18W. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. Additionally, a hybrid micro-SD card slot is present. Night Black and Glacier Blue are the two colour options available for the brand-new Y52 (2022). Its dimensions are 163.95 x 75.30 x 8.50mm, and it weighs 193 grams. The gadget has dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou connectivity options.

Vivo Y52 (2022) Price and Availability

The Vivo Y52 (2022) is only available in one option, 4GB + 128GB, and costs $7,990 in Taiwanese dollars, or roughly Rs 20,500. The Vivo Y52's global availability has not yet been announced by Vivo.

Vivo Y52 (2021) Specifications

The Vivo Y52 smartphone was introduced on May 18, 2021. As a second display, it also has a 6.58-inch touchscreen with a 1080x2408 pixel resolution. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor powers the Vivo Y52. It has 4GB of RAM built-in. The 5000mAh battery within the Vivo Y52 powers the device, which runs Android 11. The Vivo Y52 offers its own kind of rapid charging.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Search

Expert Opinion

