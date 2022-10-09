Vodafone Idea 5G Speed Test Using OnePlus, Samsung and Vivo Phones: See Results

Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently displayed the power of its 5G networks at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. The telco allowed users to see the speed that its 5G networks were delivering. Several of the use cases of Vi that were demonstrated during the event were powered by its own 5G network in the C-band (3.5 GHz band). Vodafone Idea purchased the 3.5 GHz band spectrum in 17 circles in the previous 5G spectrum auction. The telco is currently trying to sort out funding issues with the banks and will then talk to the vendors about placing orders. During the IMC 2022, we tested multiple OnePlus and one Vivo smartphone connected to Vi's 5G network to see what sort of speeds they deliver. Take a look at the test results ahead, and you can also head to the video of the testing by clicking on the link below.

Vodafone Idea 5G Speed Test in C-Band Using OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung and Vivo X50

Vodafone Idea used multiple smartphones to showcase the kind of speeds they can deliver. Note that Vi had deployed 11 5G cells around its IMC booth, and these smartphones were connected with most probably one of the cells. Because there were different use cases, the telco used different cells to power each of them so that there is no scenario of congestion.

Vi 5G Speed on OnePlus 10 Pro - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/IpcJWRotDXk

Download - 439 Mbps

Upload - 16.4 Mbps

Vi 5G Speed on a Samsung (Unknown) Device - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/paH6uLjZUn8

Download - 582 Mbps

Upload - 16.4 Mbps

Vi 5G Sped on Vivo X50 Pro - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/rnZR9i29Usc

Download - 588 Mbps

Upload - 16.7 Mbps

Vodafone Idea is the only telecom operator in the country which hasn't announced the launch of 5G network services yet. The telco is going through a rough period because of funding issues. Vi is confident about its comeback, and the telco is also enhancing its 4G networks in several parts as you read this.