Vodafone Idea 5G Speed Test Using OnePlus, Samsung and Vivo Phones: See Results

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea used multiple smartphones to showcase the kind of speeds they can deliver. Note that Vi had deployed 11 5G cells around its IMC booth, and these smartphones were connected with most probably one of the cells. Because there were different use cases, the telco used different cells to power each of them so that there is no scenario of congestion.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently displayed the power of its 5G networks at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022.
  • Vodafone Idea purchased the 3.5 GHz band spectrum in 17 circles in the previous 5G spectrum auction.
  • Vodafone Idea is the only telecom operator in the country which hasn't announced the launch of 5G network services yet.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently displayed the power of its 5G networks at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. The telco allowed users to see the speed that its 5G networks were delivering. Several of the use cases of Vi that were demonstrated during the event were powered by its own 5G network in the C-band (3.5 GHz band). Vodafone Idea purchased the 3.5 GHz band spectrum in 17 circles in the previous 5G spectrum auction. The telco is currently trying to sort out funding issues with the banks and will then talk to the vendors about placing orders. During the IMC 2022, we tested multiple OnePlus and one Vivo smartphone connected to Vi's 5G network to see what sort of speeds they deliver. Take a look at the test results ahead, and you can also head to the video of the testing by clicking on the link below.

Vodafone Idea 5G Speed Test in C-Band Using OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung and Vivo X50


Vodafone Idea used multiple smartphones to showcase the kind of speeds they can deliver. Note that Vi had deployed 11 5G cells around its IMC booth, and these smartphones were connected with most probably one of the cells. Because there were different use cases, the telco used different cells to power each of them so that there is no scenario of congestion.

Vi 5G Speed on OnePlus 10 Pro - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/IpcJWRotDXk

  • Download - 439 Mbps
  • Upload - 16.4 Mbps

Vi 5G Speed on a Samsung (Unknown) Device - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/paH6uLjZUn8

  • Download - 582 Mbps
  • Upload - 16.4 Mbps

Vi 5G Sped on Vivo X50 Pro - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/rnZR9i29Usc

  • Download - 588 Mbps
  • Upload - 16.7 Mbps

Vodafone Idea is the only telecom operator in the country which hasn't announced the launch of 5G network services yet. The telco is going through a rough period because of funding issues. Vi is confident about its comeback, and the telco is also enhancing its 4G networks in several parts as you read this.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments