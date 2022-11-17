What will OnePlus 11 Be Like

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The OnePlus 11 will include an under-display fingerprint scanner and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor will use Android 13 as its base operating system and ColorOS 13 as its top layer.

Highlights

  The OnePlus 11 hasn't been teased officially by the business, but according to rumours, China will get it this year.
  It will sport a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
  The smartphone will enable 100W charging and have a 5,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 hasn't been teased officially by the business, but according to rumours, China will get it this year. Numerous recent reports have already provided a wealth of details on the OnePlus 11's appearance and technical features. This version (OnePlus 11), according to dependable tipster Digital Chat Station, will primarily focus on two aspects: design and performance.

According to the source, the OnePlus 11's design would include a screen that supports 2K resolution, has curved edges, and has a corner punch-hole. He added that the device's technical prototype features a ceramic body and a centre frame composed of metal. The insider also claims that the OnePlus 11 might be the final product from the firm to sport a screen with a corner punch-hole. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, which just received formal certification, will be used in the OnePlus 11 to provide the device with performance. 16 GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage will also be included in the device's specifications.

OnePlus 11 Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

The OnePlus 11 will include an under-display fingerprint scanner and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor will use Android 13 as its base operating system and ColorOS 13 as its top layer. While its highest model could have 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, its base model is thought to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone will enable 100W charging and have a 5,000mAh battery.

Considering camera specifications A 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto camera with a 2x optical zoom will be part of its back camera system. It will sport a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

