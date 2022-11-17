OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design is Out: Take a Look

The first generation of OnePlus Buds Pro provided ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) compatibility in addition to other features and was introduced as the company's flagship truly wireless earphones model. The Buds Pro 2, the rumoured replacement for these earphones, has now completely been exposed by a new leak. The thorough look at the Buds Pro 2 comes from a partnership between 91Mobiles and well-known tipster Kuba Wojciechowski.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications and Features

According to what we currently know, the Buds Pro 2 will have an 11mm and 6mm dual speaker design and even adaptive noise cancellation that can block out up to 45db of noise. Additionally, it is said that the new wireless earphones have a battery life of up to 6 hours with ANC enabled and 9 hours without ANC on a single full charge. With ANC off, the charging case provides a total of 38 hours battery life, and with it on, it provides 22 hours.

Three microphones on each earphone of the earbuds are most likely included. There are rumours that the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will provide spatial audio and utilise the LHDC 4.0 codec.

A superior fit is ensured with the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro's angled ear tips. With a matte-finished top half and a glossy bottom, the earbuds themselves have a dual-tone design. As well as a physical button that is probably used to activate pairing mode, the charging case contains an LED indicator. On the charging case, we can also read the inscription "co-created with Dynaudio." The design of the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro is very much complete at this point.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Availability

The corporation is currently yet to disclose the precise date of the hearables' official introduction. Nevertheless, an early 2023 launch is said to be planned. So, we may anticipate more official teases in the near future.