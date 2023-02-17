John Wick Chapter 4: Check Out the Final Trailer

The trailer of John Wick, chapter 4, got released in multiple languages. Lionsgate has finally released a full-length trailer for the next chapter in Keanu Reeves' popular hitman saga after disclosing its lengthy 2 hours, 49 minutes runtime earlier this week. The recent chapter sees the titular assassins embarking on the globe-trotting quest of revenge to topple the High Table organization that previously betrayed him at the end of John Wick: Chapter - Parabellum. John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to be released worldwide on March 24.

The second trailer of John Wick Chapter 4 begins with Reeves, who is the lead hitman kitting up for his high-octane mission along with the tune of Nas's 'Got Ur Self a Gun.' Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgard), a high-ranking member of the High Table, accepts the latter's request for single combat and says, "If you win, you will have your freedom."

The guidelines were outlined in the last teaser, which gave a hint that Wick had to survive and meet Marquis at dawn, or it would lead to execution, and only one among them could survive. The teaser then switches to a scene where Akira, a blade-wielding killer, latches onto an undisclosed individual and continuously stabs him. Finally, Wick says "Amen" in a smart editing move that gives the sense that he is feeling terrible for the victim.

The John Wick: Chapter 4 video then shifts into a rush of action scenes where, as he guns down armoured assailants, clobbers down some with an axe, and is seen haphazardly speeding along the streets.

A quick view is also given to the blind assassin Caine (Donnie Yen), who is seen partnering with Wick to slice down hordes of enemies with his trusty katana. The Elder, a mysterious desert-dwelling head of the High Table, says in the John Wick 4 trailer, "The only way John Wick will ever have freedom and peace is in death." Our protagonist, however, overtakes him in time and raises a gun to his head.

A new dog to help hitman

Back on the city streets, a new canine companion joins, who parkours over cars and rushes to help Wick in his fight. The final scene of the John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer shows our hitman and the dog staring at each other and the dog whimpering softly.

Characters from Laurence Fishburne's The Bowery King, Ian McShane's crime lord Winston, and Lance Reddick as the Continental concierge Charon are also returning in the upcoming film. It also stars Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train), Shamier Anderson (Stowaway), Scott Adkins (Dead Reckoning), and Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption).