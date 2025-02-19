Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: ARPU for Q3 FY25

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the three leading telecom operators in India. One of the key metrics telcos use to measure their financial performance is ARPU (average revenue per user). The ARPU figure is one that helps them understand how much on average they are earning from each of the customers. The telcos implemented a tariff hike in July 2024 to boost their ARPU figure. Now, after two quarters of the tariff hike, they have seen substantial growth in their ARPU figures. So which telco is leading in the ARPU department in Q3 FY25, let's find out.









Read More - Airtel Only Prepaid Plan with 60 Days Validity, Check Now

ARPU of Jio, Airtel, and Vi in Q3 FY25

Reliance Jio's ARPU during Q3 FY25 finally crossed the Rs 200 figure and reached Rs 203.3. This is major growth for the telecom operator, as before the tariff hikes were implemented, this figure was trailing around the Rs 180 mark.

Bharti Airtel's ARPU during Q3 FY25 reached a staggering Rs 245. This is the highest ARPU for any telco in the Indian telecom industry, and that too by a huge margin. In the same quarter last year, Airtel's ARPU was Rs 208.

Read More - Jio Launches AI-Powered JioTele OS for Smart TVs in India

Vodafone Idea said that its ARPU in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 173 as against Rs 166 in the previous quarter. Vi has also seen decent growth in its ARPU since the tariff hikes. However, Vi's ARPU still lags behind by a huge margin when compared to the figures of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The telcos are likely to see further growth in their ARPU figures. This is because the full impact of tariff hike takes place only after three to four quarters as many consumers are still using the yearly plans when the hikes are implemented and many users, in fact, queue up the recharges to avoid paying more money for a considerable amount of time.