Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: ARPU for Q3 FY25

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The telcos implemented a tariff hike in July 2024 to boost their ARPU figure. Now, after two quarters of the tariff hike, they have seen substantial growth in their ARPU figures. So which telco is leading in the ARPU department in Q3 FY25, let's find out.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the three leading telecom operators in India.
  • One of the key metrics telcos use to measure their financial performance is ARPU (average revenue per user).
  • The ARPU figure is one that helps them understand how much on average they are earning from each of the customers.

Follow Us

jio vs airtel vs vi arpu q3fy25

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the three leading telecom operators in India. One of the key metrics telcos use to measure their financial performance is ARPU (average revenue per user). The ARPU figure is one that helps them understand how much on average they are earning from each of the customers. The telcos implemented a tariff hike in July 2024 to boost their ARPU figure. Now, after two quarters of the tariff hike, they have seen substantial growth in their ARPU figures. So which telco is leading in the ARPU department in Q3 FY25, let's find out.




Read More - Airtel Only Prepaid Plan with 60 Days Validity, Check Now

ARPU of Jio, Airtel, and Vi in Q3 FY25

Reliance Jio's ARPU during Q3 FY25 finally crossed the Rs 200 figure and reached Rs 203.3. This is major growth for the telecom operator, as before the tariff hikes were implemented, this figure was trailing around the Rs 180 mark.

Bharti Airtel's ARPU during Q3 FY25 reached a staggering Rs 245. This is the highest ARPU for any telco in the Indian telecom industry, and that too by a huge margin. In the same quarter last year, Airtel's ARPU was Rs 208.

Read More - Jio Launches AI-Powered JioTele OS for Smart TVs in India

Vodafone Idea said that its ARPU in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 173 as against Rs 166 in the previous quarter. Vi has also seen decent growth in its ARPU since the tariff hikes. However, Vi's ARPU still lags behind by a huge margin when compared to the figures of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The telcos are likely to see further growth in their ARPU figures. This is because the full impact of tariff hike takes place only after three to four quarters as many consumers are still using the yearly plans when the hikes are implemented and many users, in fact, queue up the recharges to avoid paying more money for a considerable amount of time.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Mks :

This is a good effort by DU. Although I don't stay in UAE but still appreciated the DU efforts.

Du Launches 5G VoNR Service in UAE

Faraz :

That's almost equal to Vi 4G customers base.. & More than 2x of BSNL active 2G+3G+4G customers count. Jio is…

Bharti Airtel Reports 120 Million 5G Users in Q3FY25 Amid…

TheAndroidFreak :

Is this possible for Jio? To move band 3/40 to 5G SA?

Airtel Only Prepaid Plan with 60 Days Validity, Check Now

TheAndroidFreak :

Please check yourself before keeping your expectations high. Let me know about speeds you are getting on new phone on…

Airtel Only Prepaid Plan with 60 Days Validity, Check Now

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: OnePlus 13T: Compact flagship with Snapdragon 8 Elite OnePlus Ace 5V: Dimensity 9350 with 7000mAh± battery OnePlus Ace…

6 GHz Band and AI to Enhance Wi-Fi Experience for…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments