Google to Acquire Cybersecurity Firm Wiz for USD 32 Billion in AI Security Push

The acquisition reinforces Google Cloud’s commitment to cybersecurity and multi-cloud advancements in the AI-driven era.

Highlights

  • Wiz will integrate with Google Cloud upon completion, pending regulatory approval.
  • The deal underscores Google Cloud’s focus on AI-powered cybersecurity and multi-cloud capabilities.
  • Wiz provides an easy-to-use security platform compatible with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud.

Google on Tuesday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Wiz, a cloud security platform for USD 32 billion in an all-cash transaction. Subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, Wiz will join Google Cloud upon completion of the deal. Google says the acquisition highlights Google Cloud's commitment to strengthening cybersecurity and advancing multi-cloud capabilities in the AI-driven era.

Google's Acquisition of Wiz

"Both cybersecurity and cloud computing are rapidly growing industries with a vast range of solutions. The increased role of AI, and adoption of cloud services, have dramatically changed the security landscape for customers, making cybersecurity increasingly important in defending against emergent risks and protecting national security," Google said in a blog post on March 18.

What Wiz Brings to Google Cloud

According to Google, Wiz, headquartered in New York, offers an easy-to-use security platform that connects to all major cloud providers and code environments to help prevent cybersecurity incidents. "Organisations of all sizes — from start-ups and large enterprises to governments and public sector organisations — can use Wiz to protect everything they build and run in the cloud."

Wiz continues to deliver new products with strong adoption, fueling rapid business growth, including over the last 12 months, during which it has begun to deliver new categories of cybersecurity solutions, Google noted.

Google Cloud Security

By combining Google Cloud's security expertise with Wiz's platform, the partnership aims to enhance security automation, reduce costs for customers, and improve threat prevention in the evolving AI landscape.

Wiz's solutions will remain compatible with all major cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud, Google said.

Statements from Key Executives

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google said: "From its earliest days, Google's strong security focus has made us a leader in keeping people safe online. Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions, and greater choice in cloud computing providers. Together, Google Cloud and Wiz will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds."

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud: "Google Cloud and Wiz share a joint vision to make cybersecurity more accessible and simpler to use for organisations of any size and industry. Enabling more companies to prevent cyber attacks, including in very complex business software environments, will help organisations minimise the cost, disruption and hassle caused by cybersecurity incidents."

Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder and CEO, Wiz: "Wiz and Google Cloud are fully committed to continue supporting and protecting customers across all major clouds, helping keep them safe and secure wherever they operate. This is an exciting moment for our company, but an even more important one for customers and partners, as this acquisition will bolster our mission to improve security and prevent breaches by providing additional resources and deep AI expertise."

Google Cloud will continue offering security solutions through its marketplace.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

