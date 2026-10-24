Vivo is gearing up to launch its next Y series phone, the Vivo Y600, soon. It will feature a 10,000 mAh battery and a premium rear design with a dual-camera setup. Vivo has confirmed a China launch on October 30, 2026. We are also eyeing its India launch soon, where it could come with new branding. Vivo is preparing a major event for the Y600 to set a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous livestreaming test of a phone with the longest battery, running for 32 hours and 37 minutes.

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Key Highlights Vivo Y600 will launch in China on October 30, 2026, with a 10,000mAh battery and 44W wired charging.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset.

Vivo could price the Y600 between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 in India, although its Indian launch and pricing remain unconfirmed.

Here are the expected specifications and features of the Vivo Y600, the new Vivo Y series phone.

Also Read: Vivo V80 FE 5G India Launch Could be Soon; Spotted in BIS

Vivo Y600 – Expected Specifications and Features

Vivo Y600 appears in two new colour options with a glass front and back. It features a dual-camera setup on the rear, housed in a square module.

The Vivo Y600 will feature a 10,000 mAh battery and support 44W faster wired charging.

On the display side, the new Vivo Y600 will have a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel supporting a 120Hz refresh rate.