Apple Likely to Launch Something Super Cool on October 13

Apple, one of the most valuable tech companies in the world, is reportedly planning another launch on October 13, 2026. The company had a big September, with high demand for the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro models. However, there’s something super cool reportedly planned for October as well. Apple is likely going to launch a new Home hub for the global market. The online reports are calling it Homepad. It will be like a tablet, but not exactly one. Here’s what we know about the expected HomePad from Apple.

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Apple HomePad Launch: What it Could be

Apple HomePad is expected to come with a 6-inch display roughly. It will look like a tablet, but it won’t be one exactly. The Apple HomePad would feature a new operating system altogether. It could combine the Standby mode of iPhone, the widgets of the Apple Watch, and some of the media capabilities of Apple TV. However, it will not have its own App Store.

With the HomePad, as reports suggest, users could potentially make video calls from FaceTime, and the product will likely be able to recognise faces to automatically adjust to each individual’s preferences. Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, one of the most credible tipsters from it comes to Apple products, has said that the new HomePad will launch from the company on October 13, 2026. Whether this will have its own launch event, or if it will be a soft launch is something we will have to wait and see.

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Users will be able to control all their smart home products from the HomePad. In the homes segment, Apple could also introduce HomePod mini 2. This lineup has not been updated since 2020. This time, there could be some new colours as well. Further, we could see a new Apple TV 4K (4th gen). Whether Apple will launch all these products on the same day, or if there’s a launch planned altogether is not confirmed. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk to stay updated with the launch details from the company.