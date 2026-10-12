Apple iPhone 17 Pro Sale: Amazon Vs Flipkart Offers Compared

For this year’s season sale in India, Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 while Flipkart is hosting the Big Billion Days Sale 2026. This season, Flipkart and Amazon offer new deals and discounts across a wide range of products, with last year’s flagship as the biggest highlight. The iPhone 17 Pro 5G packs the latest A19 Pro 3 nm chipset, a flagship triple-camera setup, and a larger battery. Now, with the Amazon and Flipkart sale, you can get good discounts on the Apple iPhone 17 Pro.

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Key Highlights Flipkart is offering major discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro during the Big Billion Days Sale 2026.

Amazon is also offering discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.

Amazon is offering great discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro with attractive offers and exclusive discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festivalan Festival Sale 2026.

This raises a question: where can you upgrade to the new iPhone 17 Pro in India, and who is offering the best smartphone discounts? Let’s take a look.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Sale: Amazon vs Flipkart Offers Compared

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Sale: Flipkart Vs Amazon Offer Comparison

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro remains one of the best iPhone Pro upgrades to consider, even in 2026, after the iPhone 18 Pro launched. The newly launched iPhone 18 Pro offers a solid upgrade, but due to the current memory shortage and crisis, Apple has raised prices on its iPhone 18 Pro flagships, which start at Rs 1,64,900.

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