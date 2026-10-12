Apple iPhone 17 Pro Sale: Amazon Vs Flipkart Offers Compared

For this year’s season sale in India, Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 while Flipkart is hosting the Big Billion Days Sale 2026. This season, Flipkart and Amazon offer new deals and discounts across a wide range of products, with last year’s flagship as the biggest highlight. The iPhone 17 Pro 5G packs the latest A19 Pro 3 nm chipset, a flagship triple-camera setup, and a larger battery. Now, with the Amazon and Flipkart sale, you can get good discounts on the Apple iPhone 17 Pro.
This raises a question: where can you upgrade to the new iPhone 17 Pro in India, and who is offering the best smartphone discounts? Let’s take a look.
The Apple iPhone 17 Pro remains one of the best iPhone Pro upgrades to consider, even in 2026, after the iPhone 18 Pro launched. The newly launched iPhone 18 Pro offers a solid upgrade, but due to the current memory shortage and crisis, Apple has raised prices on its iPhone 18 Pro flagships, which start at Rs 1,64,900.
On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro also comes with solid specs, with an aluminum build with Ceramic Shield 2 protection on the front, a glass back, and a bigger 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh and Dolby Vision and HDR10 certification, making it a great phone for binge-watching.
Chipset, RAM and Storage
Under the hood, you get the latest A19 Pro chipset, a 3nm-based chip that delivers solid performance and improved efficiency, plus faster RAM and NVMe storage up to 1TB.
Also Read: Apple Likely to Launch Something Super Cool on October 13
Camera and Battery
On the rear, you get a flagship-grade triple-camera setup: a 48MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 48MP periscope telephoto with an f/2.8 aperture, and a 48MP ultrawide with an f/2.2 aperture.
On the front, you get an 18MP center-stage selfie camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens. On the battery front, you get a larger 3998mAh battery, plus faster wired charging that gets you from 0 to 50% in just 20 minutes.
Those were the specification details. Now let’s look at the discounts for the iPhone 17 Pro on Amazon and Flipkart.
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Apple iPhone 17 Pro Discounts on Amazon
The Apple iPhone 17 Pro, launched at Rs 1,49,900, is selling at a discounted price of Rs 1,19,900.
Amazon is offering a trade-in bonus for select banks, including the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. The iPhone 17 Pro is out of stock on Amazon, so we have to wait for a restock.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Discounts on Flipkart
The iPhone 17 Pro is in stock, with the base model (256GB) priced at Rs 1,34,900. Flipkart offers bank discounts on both Flipkart Axis and ICICI Bank Credit Cards.
With the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you get a Rs 4,500 discount, lowering the price to Rs 1,30,400. With an ICICI Bank Credit Card, you get a Rs 4,000 discount, lowering the price to Rs 1,30,900.
If you have a smartphone to exchange, you can use the exchange value and bonus. For example, Flipkart offers a 2-year-old Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for Rs 33,150.
With this exchange value and the Flipkart Axis Bank card, you can get the iPhone 17 Pro for Rs 97,250. With an ICICI Bank Credit Card and a smartphone valued the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you can get it for Rs 97,750. If you have the latest model, you get more discounts. For example, Flipkart offers Rs 45,950 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra, further lowering the price.
Also Read: Apple, Fitbit, Whoop, Pebble: Fitness Trackers Compared
Verdict: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Sale: Where to Buy?
Amazon offers a solid discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.
Flipkart offers bank discounts and a good exchange value. If you have a good phone to exchange and the right bank card, it’s worth upgrading to the iPhone 17 Pro through the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026.
Image Credits: LuayPrince
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FAQs
What is the Apple iPhone 17 Pro price during the 2026 festive sales?
The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is listed on Amazon for Rs 1,19,900 and on Flipkart for Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB model. Availability and prices may change during the sale.
Is the iPhone 17 Pro cheaper on Amazon or Flipkart?
Amazon lists the phone at a lower price of Rs 1,19,900. However, it is currently out of stock there. Flipkart has it available with additional bank discounts and exchange offers.
Can I get the iPhone 17 Pro for under Rs 1 lakh on Flipkart?
Yes, you can upgrade to the new Apple iPhone 17 Pro for an effective price of Rs 97,250 by exchanging a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra valued at Rs 33,150 and applying the Flipkart Axis Bank discount. Your final price depends on your old phone's exchange value and applicable offers.
What are the key specifications of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro?
The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Apple's A19 Pro chipset and has a triple rear camera system with 48MP sensors. The phone also includes an 18MP front camera and storage options up to 1TB.
Should I buy the iPhone 17 Pro during the 2026 sale or choose the iPhone 18 Pro?
The iPhone 17 Pro may be a better option for buyers who want to save money while still getting a premium iPhone. The iPhone 18 Pro may appeal to those who want the newer model, but its higher starting price makes the older flagship worth considering. Compare final prices and the features that matter most to you before deciding.