iQOO Reveals OriginOS 7 with AI: Eligible Phone List Revealed

Vivo’s gaming-focused smartphone brand, iQOO, announces an OriginOS 7 upgrade for its entire eligible lineup. Eligible iQOO smartphones will get access to Vivo’s new OriginOS 7 based on Android 17, with customizations especially for iQOO devices, making it different from the version on Vivo phones running OriginOS 7. Vivo launched the new OriginOS 7 last week alongside the Vivo V80 and Vivo X Fold 6 foldable lineup. Now, iQOO has confirmed the launch and release timeline, with flagship models like the iQOO 15 and iQOO 13 getting early access to OriginOS 7. Here, we cover the features of iQOO OriginOS 7 and the full list of eligible iQOO devices that will receive the upgrade.

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Key Highlights Vivo’s gaming subsidiary announced the OriginOS 7 upgrade for its iQOO smartphone lineup.

OriginOS 7 will be based on Android 17 and will bring new animations, a UI update, and integrated AI features like the Jovi AI assistant, Origin Smooth Engine, and Snap-Up Engine.

iQOO has also revealed the release timeline for OriginOS 7 for iQOO smartphones, with the iQOO 15 as the first phone to receive the upgrade.

Also Read: iQOO 16 Price Leaked at Rs 86999: Wait or Buy iQOO 15?

What Features Do You Get with OriginOS 7 for iQOO Smartphones?

OriginOS 7 for iQOO phones will include specific iQOO features and will be based on Android 17, with a completely new interface, updated animations, and integrated AI features.

iQOO is promising UI animation and efficiency upgrades, making iQOO phones faster and more efficient for multitasking and running apps.

UI Upgrade and Animation Updates

Reports also suggest iQOO phones will include gaming-centric features to improve the gaming experience.