iQOO Reveals OriginOS 7 with AI: Eligible Phone List Revealed
After Vivo, iQOO revealed the list of eligible phones and the release date timeline for OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. It includes new AI upgrades, UI animation changes, and gaming features. Here is the complete list of eligible phones with their features.
Vivo’s gaming-focused smartphone brand, iQOO, announces an OriginOS 7 upgrade for its entire eligible lineup. Eligible iQOO smartphones will get access to Vivo’s new OriginOS 7 based on Android 17, with customizations especially for iQOO devices, making it different from the version on Vivo phones running OriginOS 7. Vivo launched the new OriginOS 7 last week alongside the Vivo V80 and Vivo X Fold 6 foldable lineup. Now, iQOO has confirmed the launch and release timeline, with flagship models like the iQOO 15 and iQOO 13 getting early access to OriginOS 7. Here, we cover the features of iQOO OriginOS 7 and the full list of eligible iQOO devices that will receive the upgrade.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Vivo’s gaming subsidiary announced the OriginOS 7 upgrade for its iQOO smartphone lineup.
OriginOS 7 will be based on Android 17 and will bring new animations, a UI update, and integrated AI features like the Jovi AI assistant, Origin Smooth Engine, and Snap-Up Engine.
iQOO has also revealed the release timeline for OriginOS 7 for iQOO smartphones, with the iQOO 15 as the first phone to receive the upgrade.
iQOO will add a new AI feature to OriginOS 7 for iQOO smartphones, giving you an improved AI assistant called Jovi that can handle more tasks than before. OriginOS 7 will also support this AI feature when you connect your smartphone to your PC, allowing you to extend the Jovi assistant on your PC.
You also get Snap Note, an AI-powered notes app with AI search that lets you easily access information.
The Snap and Go feature allows OriginOS 7 to access screenshots, travel details, and tickets from your calendar app or emails and show notifications through Origin Island.
Finally, you get Smart Call Assist with AI-generated assistant calls.
Origin OS 7 for iQOO: List of Eligible iQOO Smartphones
Here’s the list of iQOO smartphones that will get the OriginOS 7 update.
October 2026
iQOO 15
November 2026
iQOO 15R and iQOO 13
December 2026
iQOO 12
Neo Series – iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10R
January 2027
Neo Series – iQOO Neo 9 Pro
Z Series – iQOO Z11 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G, iQOO Z11xa 5G, iQOO Z10 5G, iQOO Z10R 5G,
February 2026
Z series – iQOO Z10X 5G
Here is the list of iQOO smartphones that will receive an OriginOS 7 update based on Android 17. iQOO is also rumored to be launching its next flagship, the iQOO 16, which will run OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 out of the box. However, iQOO India has not yet confirmed the details of its launch in India.
Are you excited for the new OriginOS 7 on iQOO smartphones?
Image Credits: Alvin (sondesix)
A small group of TelecomTalk readers helps keep this platform running. Support us if you find our work valuable.
FAQs
What is OriginOS 7 for iQOO smartphones?
OriginOS 7 is Vivo's latest smartphone operating system based on Android 17, featuring a customised interface, improved animations, AI features, and optimisations for iQOO smartphones.
Which iQOO smartphones will receive the OriginOS 7 update?