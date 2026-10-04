iQOO 16 Price Leaked at Rs 86999: Wait or Buy iQOO 15?
New leaks about the iQOO 16 have emerged online, pointing to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, faster LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. Leaks also suggest the iQOO 16 will likely be priced at Rs 86999, replacing the iQOO 15's launch price from last year.
After many leaks and rumours about the cancellation of the iQOO 16, iQOO proved them wrong by launching its next-generation flagship in China first. Like every year’s flagship, the iQOO 16 did not disappoint with its specs and features. After the China launch, iQOO is targeting India and a global launch, likely by the end of October 2026. The China launch revealed the specs: the iQOO 16 features the latest Samsung M16 flat OLED panel, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, a new triple-camera setup with a 50MP sensor, and a bigger 8,400 Blue Ocean battery. The current iQOO flagship in India, the iQOO 15, is priced at Rs 85,999.
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Key Highlights
Following the China launch, we have some new insider information about the specification details for the iQOO 16.
Leaks suggest the new iQOO 16 flagship will replace last year's iQOO 15 launch price of Rs 86,999.
iQOO 16 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. It will also have a bigger 8,400mAh battery.
iQOO 16: Is It Worth Waiting, or Should You Go for the iQOO 15?
iQOO 16 launched in China with top-of-the-line specs, a new glossy design with three colour options, and a triangular camera housed inside the square module. On the front, you get a flat AMOLED display.
Display
The iQOO 16 phone comes with a 6.85-inch flat Samsung M16 OLED panel with 2K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, a huge upgrade over the iQOO 15’s Samsung M14 OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate support.
Under the hood, the iQOO 16 will run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
In comparison, the iQOO runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset; the iQOO 16 uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, which is built under the new 2nm based manufacturing process, while last year’s iQOO 15 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen, built under the 3nm based chipset.
On the camera front, the iQOO 16 offers a triple-camera setup on the rear: a 50MP main 1/1.3-inch sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3X optical zoom.
On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter.
Battery
On the battery side, the iQOO 15 comes with a bigger 8,400mAh battery, the same 100W wired charging support, and 40W wireless charging support, while the previous iQOO 15 has a 7,000mAh battery. Hence, you get a larger 1,400 mAh battery.
Compared to the iQOO 15, the iQOO 16 will offer a major hardware upgrade, powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and a Samsung M16 OLED panel that delivers better colour reproduction and improved battery life.
iQOO 16: Is It Worth Waiting, or Should You Go for the iQOO 15?
The current flagship, the iQOO 15, is priced at Rs 86,999. Based on China’s launch price, the iQOO 16 launched at CNY 5,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage, which translates to around Rs 86,000.
However, the iQOO 16’s India price has not yet been confirmed; we expect an official announcement in the coming weeks.
For the same price, you’ll get an improved 2nm-based Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, faster LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and the new Samsung M16 OLED panel on the front.
So, for the same price, waiting for the iQOO 16 is the right choice for you.
Image Credits: Ayan Ghosh
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FAQs
What is the expected price of the iQOO 16 in India?
The iQOO 16's India price has not been officially confirmed. Based on the reported China launch price of CNY 5,999, the converted price is about Rs 86,000 before taxes and other costs.
When will the iQOO 16 launch in India?
The iQOO 16's India launch date remains unconfirmed. It is expected to launch in India following its China debut.
What is the difference between the iQOO 16 and iQOO 15?
The iQOO 16 is expected to have a newer processor, a 165Hz Samsung M16 OLED display, updated cameras, and an 8,400mAh battery. The iQOO 15 reportedly has a 144Hz Samsung M14 OLED display and a 7,000mAh battery.
What are the camera specifications of the iQOO 16?
The iQOO 16 reportedly features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It reportedly has a 32MP front camera.
Should you buy the iQOO 15 or wait for the iQOO 16?
If your current phone works well and you want the latest hardware, waiting for the iQOO 16 makes sense. If you need a phone immediately, consider the iQOO 15 when a good sale discount is available.