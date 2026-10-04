iQOO 16 Price Leaked at Rs 86999: Wait or Buy iQOO 15?

After many leaks and rumours about the cancellation of the iQOO 16, iQOO proved them wrong by launching its next-generation flagship in China first. Like every year’s flagship, the iQOO 16 did not disappoint with its specs and features. After the China launch, iQOO is targeting India and a global launch, likely by the end of October 2026. The China launch revealed the specs: the iQOO 16 features the latest Samsung M16 flat OLED panel, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, a new triple-camera setup with a 50MP sensor, and a bigger 8,400 Blue Ocean battery. The current iQOO flagship in India, the iQOO 15, is priced at Rs 85,999.

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Key Highlights Following the China launch, we have some new insider information about the specification details for the iQOO 16.

Leaks suggest the new iQOO 16 flagship will replace last year's iQOO 15 launch price of Rs 86,999.

iQOO 16 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. It will also have a bigger 8,400mAh battery.

With the upcoming Amazon Sale, we can expect new deals and discounts. This raises the question of whether you should wait for the iQOO 16 or opt for the current flagship, the iQOO 15.

Also Read: iQOO 16 to Launch with 8 Elite Gen 6, Amid Cancellation Report

iQOO 16: Is It Worth Waiting, or Should You Go for the iQOO 15?

iQOO 16 launched in China with top-of-the-line specs, a new glossy design with three colour options, and a triangular camera housed inside the square module. On the front, you get a flat AMOLED display.