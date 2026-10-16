Tecno Spark 50S 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Tecno Spark 50S 5G has finally launched in India. This smartphone is an affordable offering from the brand. But, with the rising RAM prices, it surely does not look as affordable. It is scheduled to go on sale in India very soon via an e-commerce platform. The device will be offered in two colours and two RAM and storage options. The Tecno Spark 50S 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset. There is also a decently large battery on the phone. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the device.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Tecno Spark 50S 5G Price in India

Tecno Spark 50S 5G will be available in India in two memory variants including 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB for Rs 19,999 and Rs 22,999. The brand has confirmed that the Tecno Spark 50S 5G will go on sale in India on October 20, 2026, via Amazon. The Tecno Spark 50S 5G will be offered in India in two colours – Burgundy Red and Breeze Blue.

Tecno Spark 50S 5G Specifications in India

Tecno Spark 50S 5G has a 6.78-inch LCD screen. The display supports HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, built on a 6nm process. The device features six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and two performance cores, delivering peak clock speed of up to 2.5 GHz. Apart from this, Tecno Spark 50S 5G will come with military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The device features a single 50MP camera on the back, paired with an LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8MP sensor at the front. The device will pack a 6500mAh battery with support for 45W wired-fast charging. There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom with GPS connectivity. The device will be available soon for the users to purchase. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments.