iQOO’s upcoming Neo-series smartphone is generating interest with its flagship-level hardware, gaming-focused features, and large battery. However, Indian buyers may have to wait longer than expected, even if the device arrives under a different name. Vivo’s gaming subsidiary brand, iQOO, is gearing up to launch its next premium phone, the iQOO Neo 12, in China first after the iQOO 16 launch.

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Key Highlights iQOO Neo 12 could arrive in India as the iQOO 16R, according to reports.

The phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 2K 185Hz display and a 9,000mAh battery.

The potential India launch is tipped for early 2027, but iQOO has not officially confirmed the launch date or price.

Reports suggest the iQOO Neo 12 may be rebranded and launched globally, including in India, as the iQOO 16R 5G. With the rebranding, the iQOO Neo 12, also known as the iQOO 16R, will come with an OLED front panel and solid hardware. However, there is a catch regarding the hardware. Here is what we know:

Also Read: OnePlus 16 5G vs iQOO 16 5G: Which Device has the Edge

iQOO Neo 12 Rebranding as iQOO 16R in India!

The iQOO Neo 12 is set to launch in China first. Some reports say certain international markets might get the phone under a different name: the iQOO 16R. The iQOO 16R. For India, this rebranding is especially interesting because iQOO hasn’t officially announced plans to bring the device here yet.

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Timing is the question. Leaks suggest the iQOO 16R could reach India in 2027, possibly in late February or early March. Again, this is based on rumours, not any official announcement from iQOO.