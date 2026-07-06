Redmi Note 17, Note 17 Pro First Look

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 17 is soon going to launch. The launch is scheduled for later this month, and reports suggest that the line up could include at least four models including the Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17R, Redmi Note 17 Pro, and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 17R could come to the global market as the Redmi Note 17, some reports suggest. Now, ahead of the launch, a poster of the device series has surfaced and it likely gives us the first look at the Redmi Note 17 and the Redmi Note 17 Pro. The image above is what the poster revealed.

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What will Redmi Note 17, Note 17 Pro Bring for Market

The Redmi Note 17 will come with a single camera, as the image suggests. The Redmi Note 17 Pro, on the right of the image, shows that it has two camera sensors. The design of the phones are very similar. The Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 both have a Type-C port at the bottom and a spaker grill.

Also, if you are confused about where is the Redmi Note 16 series, don’t be. Xiaomi has decided to skip the 16 moniker, and directly jump from Redmi Note 15 to Redmi Note 17 series. This is likely to stay the same for the global market as well.

As per rumours, the Redmi Note 17 will likely feature a 6.83-inch flat OLED panel with support for 1.5K resolution. The Pro edition is likely to feature the same display as well. Under the hood, Xiaommi’s Redmi Note 17 could house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor. The device could feature support for 67W fast-charging. The Redmi Note 17 Pro could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor and feature a 9000mAh battery. The primary cameras on both phones could be a 50MP sensor. The launch is close, thus, stay tuned to TelecomTalk for all the latest developments.