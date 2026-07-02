Redmi Note 17 Series to Launch in July 2026

The smartphone series which literally built Redmi, the Note series is now getting a new addition. We are going to see the new Redmi Note 17 series making its debut later this month. The phone series has been confirmed by Redmi in a poster for July 2026. There will be upgrades for this series including improvements in display, durability, and battery. This will improve the overall user experience. The launch will be for China only at this point. A global launch is expected later in the quarter or the next quarter.

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Take a look at the poster below.

Redmi Note 17 Series: What Will it Include

Redmi Note 17 series is expected to feature multiple phones including the Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro, and Redmi 17 Pro Max. The standard Redmi Note 17 is expected to feature a 6.83-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC and feature 67W fast-charging support. There is an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro is expected to come with a 1.5K flat display panel powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC packing a 9000mAh battery, a 50MP primary camera, dual-speakers, and full water resistance. Then there will be the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC. It could feature a large 10100mAh battery with a 200MP main camera, dual-speakers, and a fully water resistant design. This could be the biggest battery on a Redmi phone ever.

We are not sure exactly if these specifications are true. They are just circulating online and will soon be confirmed after the device’s launch in China. Xiaomi could also put out teasers of the product in the coming days as the launch is near. Redmi Note 17 series will debut later this month, to stay tuned with the updates, Keep reading TelecomTalk.