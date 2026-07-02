OPPO Reno 16 5G, Reno 16c Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OPPO Reno 16 series has launched in India with two new phones OPPO Reno 16 and OPPO Reno 16c. Both phones pack a large battery but one features a MediaTek chip, and the other features a Qualcomm chip. There is support for fast-charging also on both devices. The OPPO Reno 16 series will go on sale soon via several platforms. The Reno 16 series has a premium pricing, the most it has ever been priced at. Both the OPPO Reno 16 series phones come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of both phones.

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OPPO Reno 16 5G, OPPO Reno 16c 5G Price in India

OPPO Reno 16 5G is available in two memory variants – 8GB + 256GB for Rs 61,999 and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 67,999. The OPPO Reno 16c 5G is available in multiple memory variants – 8GB + 128GB = Rs 46,999, 8GB + 256GB = Rs 49,999, and 12GB + 256GB = Rs 55,999. With different credit cards from HDFC Bank, SBI, and other banks, there is 10% instant cashback available as well. From July 9, 2026, this phone series will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and OPPO India online store. OPPO Reno 16 and OPPO Reno 16c is available in different colours including Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet colourways.

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OPPO Reno 16 5G, OPPO Reno 16c 5G Specifications in India

OPPO Reno 16 5G comes with the following specifications:

  • 6.32-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3500nits of peak brightness

OPPO Reno 16c 5G comes with the following specifications:

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  • 6.57-inch AMOLED screen, with 1400nits of peak brightness offering same peak refresh rate as the standard model
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC coupled with up to LPDDR4x RAM and the same internal storage as the standard model
  • Reno 16c has an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor at the back compared to the 50MP shooter on the Reno 16 along with a 50MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling
  • 7000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging

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