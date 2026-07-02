Garmin Forerunner 70 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Garmin, a technology maker, has launched multiple smartwatches in India. The Garmin Forerunner 70 is one of the three smartwatches, and it is also the most affordable amongst the three. The other two smartwatches are Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music. These smartwatches are primarily targeted at runners. They help users in tracking their activities, get acccess to analyics, and comprehensive health monitoring for helping users to train better and recover faster. Further, the new lineup of smartwatches also come with AMOLED panels.

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Users can get access to Garmin Coach adaptive training plans, daily suggested workouts, Training Status, Training Readiness, Recovery Time, HRV Status, and more with 80 built-in sports apps.

Garmin Forerunner 70 Price in India

Garmin’s Forerunner 70 has launched for Rs 32,990 and it will be available from July 3, 2026. Garmin will sell this smartwatch exclusively through Flipkart online. However, you can also get it from the company’s retail partners including Helios, Just in Time, Reliance Digital, Malabar Watches, and more.

Garmin Forerunner 70 Specifications in India

Garmin Forerunner 70 comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with support for up to 13 days of battery life in smarwatch mode. It supports wrist based heart rate tracking with Garmin Coach adaptive training plans. Users will also be able to access overall wellness through features including Morning Report, stress tracking, Health Status monitoring, sleep insights, and Body Battery energy monitoring. As mentioned, there are over 80 built-in activity profiles across cycling, running, swimming, strength training, yoga, and more.

The Garmin Forerunner 70 has been available in the international markets and has already been a successful product from Garmin. It is available in multiple colours. However, we would recommend people to go for the black variant. The AMOLED display panel definitely makes it for better visuals for the users. Users get the best of Garmin at a more affordable price with the newly brought Garmin Forerunner 70 in India.