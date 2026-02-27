BSNL is Improving its Financials in FY26

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

When it came to revenues, BSNL reported a total revenue of Rs 17,705 crore in the first three quarters of FY26. This is 13% higher compared to the same period in the last year.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is improving its financials and performance in FY26.
  • The telecom service provider is expanding 4G in the country.
  • The EBITDA (core operating profit) of the telco was Rs 4,858 crores cumulatively in the nine months of ending December 31, 2025.

Follow Us

bsnl is improving its financials in fy26

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is improving its financials and performance in FY26. The telecom service provider is expanding 4G in the country. The EBITDA (core operating profit) of the telco was Rs 4,858 crores cumulatively in the nine months of ending December 31, 2025. This has grown by 105% compared to the corresponding period a year ago.




Read More - Airtel to Not Get Any AGR Relief: Telecom Minister

Addressing the media, Jyotiraditya Scindia, union telecom minister of India said, "The financial results have been extremely encouraging…which means that BSNL now is really showing healthy cash flows."

When it came to revenues, the state-run telecom operator reported a total revenue of Rs 17,705 crore in the first three quarters of FY26. This is 13% higher compared to the same period in the last year. The government of India has set a total revenue target for BSNL for this year is Rs 27,500 crore.

BSNL has also seen an increase in the average revenue per user (ARPU) figure as well. The ARPU of BSNL in Q2 FY26 was Rs 91 compared to Rs 81 in Q1 FY26. This is decent growth for the company.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Performed Best in Voice Calling Performance in Delhi

Scindia also added that the government is focused on enabling private satellite broadband communications (satcom) services for customers in India.

"When both those things are done, then you can start executing on the satellite services…we are doing our best to get that spectrum assignment price on board as soon as possible," said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"It will be my effort to ensure that that is done before any one of the companies have complied with all their requirements on their end." the minister added.

With 4G, BSNL's revenues are likely going to improve in the near future even further. The company is also aiming to launch 5G in the near future.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rhishav :

Vodafone Idea should try to get all of the 2500Mhz spectrum available. It will help them to deploy 5G. Maybe…

Telecom Spectrum Worth Rs 2.1 Lakh Crore to be Available…

WIN :

If I'm not wrong Vi will launch 5G in multiple cities in March this year. Even in existing cities where…

Vodafone Idea Performed Best in Voice Calling Performance in Delhi

WIN :

I think Vi would purchase band 41 in Karnataka circle this year and launch 5G in this band. Band 41…

Vodafone Idea Performed Best in Voice Calling Performance in Delhi

Sujata :

BSNL? That's a quarter operator, so technically "oligopoly of 2.25 operators".

Airtel to Not Get Any AGR Relief: Telecom Minister

Mahmood Junaid :

VI 4g I didnt go past 35 Mbps atleast wherever I have tested.., But still it is stable.,, 5g sometimes…

Vodafone Idea Performed Best in Voice Calling Performance in Delhi

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments