Vivo X300 Ultra 5G is Coming Sooner than You Think

Vivo is soon expected to launch the Vivo X300 Ultra. This will be the ultimate phone for photography and probably feature the best Vivo has ever made. This phone is first expected to come to China, and then it will be on the company to decide whether it will launch it for the global market or not. As of now, the online reports suggest that the Vivo X300 Ultra 5G will launch in March 2026. This information was first shared by the popular tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Chinese social media platform Weibo.









The Vivo X300 Ultra 5G will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and as per the tipster, will be the first phone to feature Sony's 200MP LYT-901 main sensor along with a 200MP sensor with 3.5x periscope telephoto lens along with the industry's most powerful ultra-wide-angle lens. Along with that, the phone is said to support 200mm + 400mm dual-combination teleconverter.

This will make it the phone with the best camera system out there in the market. In india, at present, there are two Vivo X300 series phones available. These two devices are - Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro 5G. Both the phones can be purchased by the users online and offline.