Telecom Department to Evaluate TRAI Views on Spectrum Sale

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will take a look at the recommendations given by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the spectrum auctions. TRAI recently published a report with its recommendations on the next spectrum sale. The spectrum is an important asset for the telcos, and moreover it is scarce in nature. TRAI has recommended many things such as lowering the entry-barrier for the industry.









"The TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has come out with its recommendations now. Based on those, the DoT will take a view. So, the recommendations will be evaluated, and based on that, the next spectrum auction will be decided," said Jyotiraditya Scindia, union telecom minister of India.

On Tuesday, TRAI said that the airwaves across multiple frequency bands should be available for the telcos, including the 600 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz frequency bands. The sector regulaor has recommended that the entire 11,790 MHz spectrum should be made available for the telcos, which is worth about Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

Once the DoT evluates the recommendations by TRAI, a timeline around when the next round of spectrum auctions will take place will be decided.