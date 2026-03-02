Airtel Rs 999 Broadband Plan Bundles OTT + Unlimited Data

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, has a Rs 999 broadband plan for consumers. Airtel ranks second in the fixed-broadband space in the country. The telco's offering both AirFiber and Fiber services to customers in different parts of the country. Airtel has very high QoS (quality of service) standards and offers many kinds of plans. The company offers Rs 999 plan to customers, which is not a new offering, but one still worth talking about. The Rs 999 plan comes with 100 Mbps of speed here. Earlier, this was 200 Mbps speed, but now it has been revamped to offer 100 Mbps. While the speed benefit has reduced, note that the data benefit remains unchanged. Along with that, the company now bundles several (over-the-top) benefits.









Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Broadband Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 plan offers 100 Mbps of download and upload speed. The company bundles 3.3TB or 3300GB of data for the customers with this plan. There are more than 22 OTT benefits bundled for the consumers. Along with that, there's also Adobe Xpress Premium subscription worth Rs 4,000 for one year bundled for the customers.

Airtel also has many plans with which it bundles IPTV benefits. The IPTV benefits come bundled with Rs 699, Rs 899, Rs 1199, Rs 1599 and Rs 3999 plans. One of the best things with the Rs 999 plan comes with major OTT benefits such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google One subscription, and many more.

Google One benefit is offered to the consumers only once and that too for six months as part of a trial offer. The thing is you can get the Google One subscription without the need of Airtel broadband plan. After six months, to continue getting access to the plan, you will have to pay Rs 130 per month.