OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch with Periscope Camera

The 50MP periscope sensor on the phone is said to come with a 3.5x optical zoom and OIS support. The phone is said to come with 6.32-inch 1.5K 165Hz OLED screen with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 15T is confirmed to launch with a periscope camera.
  • The OnePlus 15T will launch in China first.
  • The device will have a LUMO periscope telephoto sensor and will feature improved optical hardware.

OnePlus 15T is confirmed to launch with a periscope camera. The OnePlus 15T will launch in China first. The device will have a LUMO periscope telephoto sensor and will feature improved optical hardware. There are reports that the phone will be the first to feature a 200MP sensor in a OnePlus sensor. The OnePlus 15T is likely going to pack a massive battery of around 7000mAh to 7500mAh capacity.




The 50MP periscope sensor on the phone is said to come with a 3.5x optical zoom and OIS support. The phone is said to come with 6.32-inch 1.5K 165Hz OLED screen with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. The device is reportedly going to come with 100W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging.

The phone is said to support Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The phone is likely going to come with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. It comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The three shades of the phone expected are - Healing White Chocolate, Relaxing Matcha, and Pure Cocoa.

