

Subscribers of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have reported a rise in call drops and connectivity disruptions as the state-run telecom operator tests its indigenously developed 4G technology across the country, according to a Mathrubhumi report dated March 3, 2026.

Kerala, BSNL’s Stronghold, Also Sees Subscriber Concerns

The complaints are being reported from several regions, including Kerala, widely regarded as BSNL’s strongest telecom circle. Users have increasingly been shifting to private operators amid persistent issues with voice calls and network stability.









Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated BSNL’s indigenous 4G technology in September 2025, describing it as a significant milestone in India’s push for telecom self-reliance. The company had announced plans to deploy the fully indigenous 4G network nationwide.

However, the system launched was not entirely flawless, according to the report. While 4G equipment has been installed on telecom towers and related infrastructure work completed, selected subscribers are testing the network to help identify operational shortcomings.

Indigenous 4G Stack Developed by TCS-Led Consortium

The indigenous 4G stack has been developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in collaboration with Tejas Networks and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

Most complaints from BSNL users relate to voice connectivity. Several subscribers say they hear automated messages stating that the number dialled is switched off even when the recipient’s phone is active. In other cases, callers hear a ringtone while the recipient’s phone does not ring.

Data Services Stable Despite Voice Connectivity Issues

Users have also reported one-way audio during calls, where one party is unable to hear the other. In some areas with reportedly strong signal coverage, subscribers say their phones display “out of range”. Data services, however, appear to be functioning relatively smoothly compared with voice calls.

According to the latest report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), BSNL added 5.24 lakh new subscribers in September, followed by 2.69 lakh in October and 4.21 lakh in November. However, December data showed a net decline of 2.06 lakh subscribers, suggesting a slowdown in additions amid the ongoing network transition, the report highlighted.