BSNL Indigenous 4G Built With TCS and Tejas Faces Call Drops, Connectivity Issues: Report

Subscribers report voice connectivity problems as the state-run telecom operator tests its homegrown 4G network developed with TCS, Tejas Networks and C-DOT.

Highlights

  • BSNL users report rising call drops during nationwide indigenous 4G testing.
  • Voice connectivity issues include number switched off alerts and one-way audio.
  • TRAI data shows BSNL subscriber additions slowing amid the network transition.

Subscribers of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have reported a rise in call drops and connectivity disruptions as the state-run telecom operator tests its indigenously developed 4G technology across the country, according to a Mathrubhumi report dated March 3, 2026.

Kerala, BSNL’s Stronghold, Also Sees Subscriber Concerns

The complaints are being reported from several regions, including Kerala, widely regarded as BSNL’s strongest telecom circle. Users have increasingly been shifting to private operators amid persistent issues with voice calls and network stability.




Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated BSNL’s indigenous 4G technology in September 2025, describing it as a significant milestone in India’s push for telecom self-reliance. The company had announced plans to deploy the fully indigenous 4G network nationwide.

However, the system launched was not entirely flawless, according to the report. While 4G equipment has been installed on telecom towers and related infrastructure work completed, selected subscribers are testing the network to help identify operational shortcomings.

Also Read: PM Launches Swadeshi 4G Network; BSNL 4G Crosses 20 Million Users with Made-in-India Technology

Indigenous 4G Stack Developed by TCS-Led Consortium

The indigenous 4G stack has been developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in collaboration with Tejas Networks and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

Most complaints from BSNL users relate to voice connectivity. Several subscribers say they hear automated messages stating that the number dialled is switched off even when the recipient’s phone is active. In other cases, callers hear a ringtone while the recipient’s phone does not ring.

Data Services Stable Despite Voice Connectivity Issues

Users have also reported one-way audio during calls, where one party is unable to hear the other. In some areas with reportedly strong signal coverage, subscribers say their phones display “out of range”. Data services, however, appear to be functioning relatively smoothly compared with voice calls.

According to the latest report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), BSNL added 5.24 lakh new subscribers in September, followed by 2.69 lakh in October and 4.21 lakh in November. However, December data showed a net decline of 2.06 lakh subscribers, suggesting a slowdown in additions amid the ongoing network transition, the report highlighted.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

