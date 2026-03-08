Vodafone Idea Performs Well in Mumbai in Voice Calling Experience

When it came to call setup success rate (CSSR), a key metric to analyse if the calls are getting placed whenever the user is trying to, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel all had a score of 100%. This means all the telcos were at par with each other when it came to setting up calls.

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telco in India, has performed well in Mumbai when it came to delivering voice calling experience to users.
  • The data was released by the TRAI via a recent report wherein the regulatory body assessed many things, including voice calling experience.
  • Even in the drop call rate, Airtel and Vodafone Idea had 0.00% score, while Reliance Jio had a slightly poorer score (comparatively) of 0.63%.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telco in India, has performed well in Mumbai when it came to delivering voice calling experience to users. The data was released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) via a recent report wherein the regulatory body assessed many things, including voice calling experience.




Then there was call call set-up time, in which Vodafone Idea had the best score of 0.41 seconds. In Mumbai, Vi setup the calls the fastest, followed by Reliance Jio with a score of 0.57 seconds. Then there was Airtel at the third with 1.31 seconds.

Even in the drop call rate, Airtel and Vodafone Idea had 0.00% score, while Reliance Jio had a slightly poorer score (comparatively) of 0.63%. Much recently, Vi showed a great performance in voice calling experience in New Delhi as well.

