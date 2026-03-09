Vodafone Idea Voice Only Plans with Service Validity

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has two plans for customers with voice only benefit and service validity. These two plans come for Rs 1849 and Rs 470. These plans are available for customers in all the licensed service areas (LSA). These plans are aimed at people who want voice calling benefits only. There's no data benefits bundled with the plan. Vodafone Idea has been improving its network performance for the customers in priority circles. The company was recently said to provide the best voice calling experience to customers in Delhi by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India). Let's take a look at the two plans available here.









Vodafone Idea Rs 1849 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 1849 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMS. This plan has a service validity of 365 days. Users get no data at all with this plan. However, they can definitely recharge with the available data vouchers. The data vouchers of Vi start from Rs 22 in the country. This is not expensive, but it only comes with a single day validity. So that means you would have to continue recharging with them whenever you need data. Further, it only comes with 1GB of data, but there are of course plans with more data and higher validity too.

Vodafone Idea Rs 470 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 470 prepaid plan comes with 84 days of service validity. This plan doesn't bundle any amount of data whatsoever for the users. The only thing that you will get with this plan apart from service validity is voice calling and SMS benefits. There's unlimited voice calling, and a total of 900 SMS for the users. Of course, just like with the Rs 1849 plan, users will get to recharge with data vouchers on top of this plan as well.