Apple MacBook Neo 2 Could Feature A19 Pro Chip

Reported by Tanuja K

The new MacBook Neo model will bring notable changes such as increased storage and touchscreen support. To be honest, the MacBook Neo doesn't seem anything more than an iPad with the Magic Keyboard.

Highlights

  • Apple, interestingly, is going to continue selling its MacBook Neo series laptops, and the next in line to launch is MacBook Neo 2.
  • The MacBook Neo was just launched, and it is an affordable take at what a Mac basically is.
  • The Apple MacBook Neo is powered by the A18 Pro chip, which launched with the iPhone 16 Pro models.

apple upgrades macbook air now base model

Now according to a fresh update, the A19 Pro, which powers the iPhone 17 Pro models could be featured inside the MacBook Neo 2. Further, we could see Apple introducing the Touch Screen display for Macs with the MacBook Neo 2.




These updates were shared by Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with TF Securities International. The new MacBook Neo model will bring notable changes such as increased storage and touchscreen support. To be honest, the MacBook Neo doesn't seem anything more than an iPad with the Magic Keyboard. There's nothing wrong with that, but yes, it is interesting to see Apple using the iPhone chips for a Mac experience.

The new MacBook Air with M5 chip is priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the base model in India. This is expensive. To keep something affordable in the market to keep growing its market share, Apple has brought in the MacBook Neo models.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

