Equinix Expands Internet Exchange Connectivity in South Korea

Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure company, announced that customers in Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) SL1 can now connect with the Internet Exchange (IX) and network services of Korea Internet Neutral Exchange (KINX) and Sejong Telecom's Korea Internet Exchange (KRIX). Internet Exchanges are the crucial locations where content and access networks meet and internet bandwidth is produced, enabling effective internet traffic exchange.

Global Interconnection Index, Market Study by Equinix

According to the market study by Equinix, Global Interconnection Index (GXI) 2023, Seoul's interconnection bandwidth is predicted to reach 189 terabits per second (Tbps) by 2025, representing a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47 percent, becoming the seventh largest metro in the Asia-Pacific region by 2025. Furthermore, the expanded Internet Exchange (IX) ecosystem will provide more options and meet the increasing digital infrastructure and IX demands from international and domestic businesses in SL1.

As it is possible to link to KINX and KRIX within SL1, Equinix customers can interconnect and peer with various internet service providers and content providers through their respective IXs. This will allow high-speed and low-latency traffic exchange, reducing packet loss, jitter, and out-of-order packet delivery. In addition, when customers route some of their traffic off the internet and connect directly within the Equinix Internet Exchange service ecosystem, they can enjoy network reliability, reduced network traffic latency, improved performance and reduced cost for IP transit.

PCH to Take Advantage of Benefits

Packet Clearing House (PCH) is among the first IX participants in Equinix's facility in Seoul to take advantage of these benefits. As a result, PCH can now connect to all of Korea's major IX points in a single location, enabling it to build digital infrastructure efficiently and economically. This also helps PCH to manage with the convenience of a single point of contact, facilitating its presence in dozens of Equinix facilities around the world, including Amsterdam, Ashburn, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami, New York, Osaka, Palo Alto, Paris, Perth, San Jose, Seattle, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, Warsaw and Zurich.

Equinix's carrier-neutral and open interconnection capability aligns with PCH's open peering policies leading to the rapid growth of new interconnection in each facility.

Highlights

With the expanded IX ecosystem, SL1 customers can enjoy the benefits of:

Optionality: Aggregate traffic to multiple peers on one physical port and handle multiple small peers while moving high-traffic peers to private interconnects. Performance: Reduce network hops and congestion for end users of your content and applications. Control: Create and manage your connections, on demand, through a globally consistent portal. Reduce costs: Aggregate thousands of peering sessions onto a single hardware platform, the largest IX with the most peers, markets and traffic, further reducing the need for IP transit. Rich ecosystem: Discover and connect to thousands of networks, large enterprises, and cloud and IT service providers. Greater visibility: View detailed reports and monitor network performance across peering locations.

South Korea is known for having one of the fastest Internet networks around the world. We have high internet penetration with 93% of Koreans using the Internet, leading to demands for ever-increasing levels of network performance and capacity," said Chris Jang, Managing Director at Equinix Korea.

"The collaboration with domestic IXs including KINX and KRIX, will offer more choices and enhance network services for our customers, including PCH, to accelerate businesses' digitalization. We will look forward to welcoming more IXs to our ecosystem and peer at SL1," Jang added.