WhatsApp’s Latest Update Allows Users to Add Descriptions to Forwarded Media

WhatsApp has released an update that allows users to add descriptions to forwarded media. The "forward media with caption" feature was originally designed to make it easier for users to re-share photos with their captions, eliminating the need to manually add them each time. However, the feature had a limitation: users could only share media with the original caption and were unable to edit it, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

With this update, users can remove the original caption and add a new one to provide more information with the forwarded message. The new caption will be sent as a separate message without mentioning the original caption or revealing that it is not the original message. This can be particularly useful if the current caption is not accurate or if the user wants to add another description.

The update has been rolled out to Android beta testers 2.23.8.22 and is expected to be available to everyone after testing in future app updates. The new feature will be helpful for users who have difficulty removing captions from media files they want to forward on WhatsApp. With this update, users will have the ability to add their own descriptions to forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents. This can make it easier for users to share media on the platform in a way that is more meaningful and relevant to them.

However, some beta testers have reported issues with viewing status updates or downloading videos on the platform. WhatsApp is expected to fix these glitches in the next update.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp has also extended the companion mode feature for all beta testers on Android. Previously, this feature was only available to a limited group of beta testers. Companion mode is an extension of WhatsApp's multi-device support and allows users to link their existing WhatsApp account to a second mobile phone. This means that users can now access their WhatsApp accounts on two different phones simultaneously.