Airtel Plan that Can Set You Up for 60 Days and 1.5GB Daily Data

Bharti Airtel has covered a significant part of India with its 4G networks. In addition, the telco is trying to reach out to as many parts as possible with 5G in the short term. There are hundreds of millions of wireless mobile customers of Airtel in India. If you are a customer as well, today, we are going to look at one plan from the telco that can be a good fit for you in case you are looking for a slightly medium-term validity plan. The plan that we are talking about comes with a validity of 60 days. So, it is slightly confusing whether to categorise this plan as a medium-term validity plan or a short-term validity plan, as it is neither. Regardless, let's take a look at the entire benefits and the price of the plan that we are talking about here.

Airtel Prepaid Plan for 60 Days which Offers 1.5GB of Daily Data

Bharti Airtel's Rs 519 plan comes with a validity of 60 days. With this plan, users get 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are additional benefits included with the plan as well. The additional benefits are Apollo 24|7 Circle, FASTag cashback of Rs 100, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music free. Once you consume the fair usage policy (FUP) data offered by the plan, its speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

There are not many plans in the industry right now which offer 60 days of service validity. So if you are looking for a daily quota of 1.5GB and need a two months plan, then this is the best option that's available for you from Airtel. The daily cost of using this plan breaks down to Rs 9.15 and each GB of data costs you Rs 5.76, which is a decent amount to pay for 4G data if you are in India right now.