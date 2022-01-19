Airtel vs Vodafone Idea – Prepaid Plans with 28 Days Validity

The demand for the internet has been on a constant rise in the country for a while now and telecom operators in India provide a variety of prepaid plans for their users suitable for their needs. The most commonly used plans are the daily data packs that not only provide unlimited calling but also offer a fixed amount of data each day till the validity of the plan. It is to be noted that both Airtel and Vodafone Idea provide quite similar prepaid plans when it comes to the pricing and validity period of the plans. In this article, we are going to take a look at the details of the prepaid plans provided by Airtel and Vodafone Idea that comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Prepaid Plans with 28 Days Validity

The first plan on the list is the 1GB a day plan offered by both the telcos. Airtel offers a 1GB per day daily data plan at a cost of Rs 265 for a validity period of 28 days and offers truly unlimited calls with 100 SMS per day. On the other hand, Vi offers 1GB a day plans at a cost of Rs 269 along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day as well which has a validity period of 28 days.

The next on the list is 1.5GB per day daily data plan, Airtel provides a prepaid plan that offers 1.5GB of data per day at a cost of Rs 299 for a validity period of 28 days. The pack offers truly unlimited data as well as 100 SMS per day. Vi offers the same 1.5GB per day data plan with 28 days validity at a price tag of Rs 299 as well. The pack from Vi also includes unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day.

In a similar way, both the telcos offer an identical 2GB a day prepaid plan as well. Both Airtel and Vi offer 2GB per day prepaid plans at a cost of Rs 359 for a validity period of 28 days that comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. However, added benefits of both the telcos are distinct which will be mentioned below.

Talking about the 2.5GB per day daily data plans, Vi actually offers a prepaid plan that is cheaper than that of Airtel. Airtel offers a 2.5GB of daily data plan with 28 days validity at a price tag of Rs 449 which also includes unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Vi, on the other hand, offers the same 2.5GB per day data plan at a cost of Rs 409 for a validity period of 28 days and offers truly unlimited calls with 100 SMS per day.

Last on the list is the 3GB per day data plan offered by both the telcos where Vi once again offers the pack at a cheaper price tag. Airtel offers a 3GB per day daily data plan at a cost of Rs 599 for a validity period of 28 days and offers truly unlimited calls with 100 SMS per day. Whereas Vi offers 3GB per day plans at a cost of Rs 475 along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day as well that has a validity period of 28 days. However, this plan from Airtel is a Disney+ Hotstar pack and comes with a subscription to the OTT platform.

In addition to this, Airtel with all its above-mentioned plans offers a free trial of the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video along with other benefits such as a subscription to Wynk Music. Talking about Vi, the telco offers multiple benefits except for its 1GB per day plan. With the “Binge All Night” benefit, users can binge through the internet with no limits during the time period of 12 midnight to 6 am. Additionally, Vi offers a “Weekend Roll Over” feature using which users can carry forward the unused daily data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, Vi also offers up to 2GB of additional backup data every month which comes at no cost. When it comes to the entertainment part, users get access to Vi Movies and TV with this plan through which they can enjoy unlimited movies, music, live TV and much more on the app.