Infinix Zero 5G Arrives in India as Company’s First 5G Enabled Smartphone

Hong Kong-based smartphone company Infinix has just launched its Infinix Zero 5G smartphone in India after a ton of rumours surrounding the device. Infinix Zero 5G is the first 5G enabled device launched by the brand and comes with multiple exciting features. Launch date of the smartphone was officially confirmed by the brand recently and now the new mid-range smartphone is here. The device has been launched in two colour options and comes with features such as a 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear camera setup and more. Mentioned below are the specification and price details of the device.

Specifications of Infinix Zero 5G

Company’s first 5G enabled smartphone, Infinix Zero 5G comes with a display featuring a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS (1,080×2,460pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also offers a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 500 nits of peak brightness with an aspect ratio of 20:5:9. Infinix Zero 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset which is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset offers an additional 5GB of RAM expandable virtually. The internal storage can also be expanded up to 256GB through a microSD card.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Infinix Zero 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor. The primary sensor on the device is accompanied by a 13MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom as well as a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie snapper with an f/2.0 lens. Further, the handset has dual nano SIM slots and runs on Android 11 based XOS 10.

Infinix Zero 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charge technology. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Moreover, the device comes with an ambient light sensor, light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, g-sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor along with a fingerprint sensor for security.

Price and Availability

The newly launched Infinix Zero 5G has been launched at a price tag of Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. The colour options on the device include – Cosmic Black and Skylight Orange. The smartphone will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and the company’s official website starting from February 18.