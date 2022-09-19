DMRC is Upgrading Metro’s Telecom Infrastructure

DMRC has requested proposals for leasing out space for the erection of telecom towers at areas like as the metro stations at Kashmere Gate, Tis Hazari, and RK Ashram. Other similar locales are the metro stations at the Supreme Court, Kalkaji Mandir, Dilshad Garden, Dashrath Puri, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Jamia Millia Islamia, Dwarka Sector 13, Dhansa Bus Stand, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), and Sant Surdas (Sihi).

Highlights

  • DMRC has identified 20 spots for the installation of mobile towers along elevated stretches of various routes.
  • The corporation will erect mobile towers at the train depots in Shastri Park, Kalindi Kunj, Najafgarh, Badli, and two spots inside Yamuna Bank Depot.
  • The technical crew from DMRC and TCIL has started installing equipment and laying cables at stations, tunnels, and other locations.

DMRC

The metro is a crucial part of Delhi residents' daily lives, yet problems like call dropouts and bad cell connectivity follow them inside the train. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is striving to find a solution, so passengers may soon feel some relief. In an effort to improve mobile coverage throughout its network, DMRC has identified 20 spots for the installation of mobile towers along elevated stretches of various routes. At 29 underground stations, the metro agency is already working on updating the telecommunications infrastructure.

Metro Stations Where Telecom Towers Will Be Installed

According to a TimesNow report, DMRC has requested proposals for leasing out space for the erection of telecom towers at areas like the metro stations at Kashmere Gate, Tis Hazari, and RK Ashram. Other similar locales are the metro stations at the Supreme Court, Kalkaji Mandir, Dilshad Garden, Dashrath Puri, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Jamia Millia Islamia, Dwarka Sector 13, Dhansa Bus Stand, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), and Sant Surdas (Sihi).

In addition to these sites, the corporation will erect mobile towers at the train depots in Shastri Park, Kalindi Kunj, Najafgarh, Badli, and two spots inside Yamuna Bank Depot. With the exception of supplementary structures, the majority of the spots, which average 8 square metres, are either at parking lots or entry gates. While this is going on, the metro agency is acquiring space for "in-building solutions" to provide cellular coverage at 29 underground stations along three separate corridors.

A mobile tower will be installed at Kashmere Gate, the only interchange point of the network connecting three corridors, to improve connectivity at the Red Line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda) station, which is also connected to DMRC's busiest corridor, the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre). Additionally, Barakhamba Road, Mandi House, and Dwarka Sector 21 stations on the Blue Line (Dwarka Vaishali/Noida Electronic City), as well as Mandi House, Janpath, Central Secretariat, Khan Market, JLN Stadium, and Jangpura stations on the Violet Line, are undergoing cellular network upgrade work (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh, Ballabhgarh).

Together with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), a government-owned engineering and consulting firm, the underground portions of these corridors are being modernised. The technical crew from DMRC and TCIL has started installing equipment and laying cables at stations, tunnels, and other locations.

