Amazfit GTS 4 Launched in India

The third GT 4 series smartwatch to reach India is the Amazfit GTS 4, which debuted on Monday. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini and GTR 4 smartwatches were previously made available in the nation by the firm. The Amazfit GTS 4 belongs to the premium smartwatch category in India and costs more than Rs 15,000. This smartwatch's built-in dual-band circularly polarised GPS antenna technology, which enables real-time GPS tracking, is a notable feature. On September 1, the GTR 4 and the Amazfit GTS 4 both made their global debuts. Let’s take a look at the specification and price of the device.

Amazfit GTS 4 Specifications and Features

With more than 150 watch faces and complementary always-on displays, this high-end wristwatch has a 1.75-inch HD (390x450 pixels) AMOLED display. The central frame of the Amazfit GTS 4 is made of a lightweight aluminium alloy, and the right side features a navigation crown. The smartwatch is 9.9mm thin and only 27g in weight. It has a 300mAh battery that can, according to the manufacturer, last up to 8 days. Additionally, there is a Battery Saver Mode that conserves power while enabling functionality like sports modes and health tracking.

Due to its dual-band circularly polarised GPS antenna technology and support for six satellite positioning systems, the Amazfit GTS 4 can be utilised for real-time navigation. Additionally, it has more than 150 sports modes. Eight sports and 15 strength training drills are immediately recognised by the smartwatch.

There is a brand-new BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric optical sensor in this Amazfit smartwatch. This sensor allows users to track their heart rates, blood oxygen levels, stress levels, and sleep quality are around-the-clock. The four health measures can also be tested on the Amazfit GTS 4 with a single tap. GoPro and Home Connect are only a couple of the many tiny apps available on its Zepp OS 2.0 operating system. Additionally, the smartwatch has a built-in speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calls.

Amazfit GTS 4 Price in India and Availability

For Rs. 16,999, you can currently pre-order the Amazfit GTS 4 from the Amazfit India website and Amazon. Beginning on September 22, it will be initially made available for purchase. Infinite Black, Misty White, and Rosebud Pink are the available colours for this Amazfit smartwatch.